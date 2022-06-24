Rhapsody in Blue

The following is an online extra from our July 2022 issue.

× Expand Photo by Eileen Daniel

Blueberry Trifle

By Justin Ross, owner of JC Desserts

A contestant on season eight of Food Network's "Spring Baking Championship," Justin Ross says he developed the recipe for his blueberry trifle and mascarpone cream with versatility in mind. “Baking is experimental, and this recipe is a catalyst for you to experiment with,” he says. “To spice things up, add in a bit of citrus zest to the mix or coconut extract to the cream.”

Blueberry Filling

1/3 cup and 1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 3/4 cups blueberries

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon butter

In a small bowl, whisk thoroughly 1/3 cup sugar and cornstarch, then add the lemon juice and set aside. (This is called a slurry). In a saucepan on medium heat, cook berries, 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon until berry juices have released and start to simmer, stirring every two minutes or so to avoid burning, about five to 10 minutes. Once at a simmer, add in the slurry, stirring with a spatula or wooden spoon. Cook until mixture has thickened and is no longer cloudy in appearance, two to five minutes. For a more liquid mixture, stop cooking immediately; for a firmer mixture, cook for another three to five minutes. Once cooked to desired consistency, remove from heat and stir in butter. Portion while mixture is still warm for easy spreading. Makes one medium-sized bowl or multiple small cups, two to six servings.

Mascarpone Whipped Cream

3/4 cup mascarpone cheese

1/2 cup and 2 3/4 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon vanilla

2/3 cup powdered sugar

In a mixing bowl using a hand mixer or stand mixer using the whip attachment, slowly mix all ingredients except the 2 3/4 cup heavy cream until combined. Once completely combined, on medium speed add in the remaining cream and whip until fluffy and pillowy soft. (If you’ve whipped it too long, it’ll begin to look grainy, and you’ll eventually start to make butter.) Spoon cream on top of chilled blueberry mix.