Richmond Food News: Week of July 29-Aug. 2

× Expand Richmond has been invaded by the American Cheese Society Conference, taking place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center through Aug. 3. This "Blues and Brews" cheese is from Caves of Faribault, an artisanal cheese company headquartered in Minnesota. Scroll down to learn about the Festival Showcase event and cheese sale taking place on Saturday. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Another Reason to Head for the Hill

Church Hill will soon be home to a French bouchon-influenced restaurant, Grisette. After switching locations in the neighborhood, ditching the original menu and rethinking the concept, chef Donnie Glass and partners will be opening the long-awaited East Marshall Street spot within the week. Diners can expect libations under $9, an ever-changing, approachable menu, and a homey yet elegant neighborhood eatery. (Richmond magazine)

Brewing a Movement

Last week team members from area breweries and cideries arrived in Randolph bright, early and beer-less to complete a demo day with Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity as part of The House That Beer Built initiative, which will result in a new home for a Richmond family, along with charitable events at the partner businesses through October. The project is the first of its kind in Richmond and was modeled after efforts in other U.S. cities with a high concentration of breweries. (Richmond magazine)

Long on Taste

With a payphone covered in stickers in the dining room and menu items ranging from breakfast bites to Salvadoran pupusas, La Bodega is spreading major New York City vibes in the former Luncheonette space in Shockoe Bottom. In this quick take, writer Piet E. Jones shares his experience and talks queso frito, a twist on a Cubano and, of course, a stiff cocktail. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Hazel Witch Farm

On a small farm in Mechanicsville, VCU graduate Ash Hobson Carr grows medicinal herbs, plants, flowers and heirloom seeds. Planting with purpose is the name of the game at Hazel Witch Farm, where Carr works to produce top-notch healthy soil, stunning bouquets and herbal oxymels. (Richmond magazine)

The Golden Summer

Kudos to corn, a summer vegetable that shines in the warmest months of the year, aka right now. Writer and market aficionado Stephanie Ganz gets down to the cob and discusses silk, husks and where to find a seriously seasonal treat: sweet-corn ice cream. We've also got a sweet-corn salsa recipe from Soul n’ Vinegar owner Michelle Parrish that's simple and a killer snack. (Richmond magazine)

We Are Family

In the wild, unpredictable, ever-changing world of restaurants, family meal can serve as a pre-service gathering, a chance for everyone to slow down and eat as a team before feeding others. Area chefs share their thoughts on the importance of getting the gang together and what dishes they like to whip up for the occasion. Spoiler: Korean-style hand pies are totally in the mix. (Richmond magazine)

Feelin’ Gouda ’Bout It

Through Sunday, Aug. 3, Richmond is hosting the 36th annual American Cheese Society Conference. The gathering is a conglomeration of cheesemongers, dairy farmers, food writers and cheese enthusiasts from across the U.S., Canada and Europe, all brought together for a four-day extravaganza of educational seminars, a big competition and over 2,000 different types of cheese. The Festival of Cheese Showcase — including a cheese mega sale with 50% to 75% off regular prices — is your chance to sample the creme de la creme of the cheese world and step up your cheese board game. I repeat, a cheese mega sale.

Cheers to That

Aug. 1 officially marks the beginning of Virginia Craft Beer Month, which was established in 2012. The state has become known as a powerhouse of brewing talent, and I am all in for a monthlong celebration of Virginia-made brews. Check out a few beer-centric events taking place this weekend in the listing below, and stay tuned for more throughout the month.

ICYMI

Last week marked the opening of the hotel-themed restaurant and indoor minigolf course Hotel Greene. Designed to evoke “romance, mystery and unease,” the second Richmond venture from the owners of Greenleaf’s Pool Room also features a kitchen helmed by Citizen’s Greg Johnson. (Richmond magazine)

The owner of Lemon Cuisine of India, Jazz Singh, debuted her second area restaurant at Rocketts Landing last week. The Bombay Company blends Latin and Indian influences with a heavy emphasis on tapas. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Friendly reminder for pastry enthusiasts: Proper Pie Co. is taking its annual vacation soon; the Church Hill pie palace will be closed from Aug. 12-27.

Will mussels be on the menu at the forthcoming restaurant Angry Mussels? Yes. Will seafood be the culinary focus? Not particularly. Although Mama Cucina owner Anthony Koutsoukos plans to serve some seafood items, the heart of the restaurant will be authentic Italian fare. Located in the former Kitchen on Cary space at 1329 E. Cary St., Angry Mussels is expected to open in the fall. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

After less than two years in business, Little Saint, an RVA Hospitality venture at 2901 Park Ave. in the Museum District, has closed. Co-owner of the group Liz Kincaid notes that Little Saint was a unique concept, not necessarily on brand with the group's other restaurants, which include Max's on Broad, Tarrant's, Tarrant's West and Bar Solita. The space has been purchased by Joe Carter, a partner of Uptown Deli & Market, and will reopen as Izzy's Kitchen. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

RVA Love

We’ve been in the know about the not-so-secret downtown eatery Secret Sandwich Society, but it recently got some national recognition: Thrillist anointed the almost 3-year-old restaurant one of the Best Sandwich Shops in America. As I’m typing all I can think about is the Truman, a Thanksgiving-style sammie with turkey, crispy onions, a funky blue cheese spread and cranberry-chipotle jam.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...