× 1 of 8 Expand The crew from demo day of The House That Beer Built × 2 of 8 Expand The house being completed for the HTBB project is in the Randolph neighborhood. × 3 of 8 Expand Michael Brandt, co-owner and brewer at Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery, at work during demo day × 4 of 8 Expand The demo crew inside the house sweeping up insulation × 5 of 8 Expand Habitat for Humanity Site Supervisor Bill Erhart hangs the HTBB sign on the front of the house. × 6 of 8 Expand Co-owner and brewer Nic Caudle of Tabol Brewing × 7 of 8 Expand General Manger of Steam Bell Beer Works and Canon & Draw Brewing Company Matt Lillard × 8 of 8 Expand Chris Sarnoski, director of events and marketing at Garden Grove Prev Next

On a recent Friday morning, Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery owner Michael Brandt sported a name tag made from blue painter's tape across the front of his T-shirt that read “Mud,” written in black Sharpie.

Brandt, aka “Mud,” along with roughly a dozen volunteers from area breweries and cideries, left behind the tasting room, vats and barrels to take part in the House That Beer Built Kickoff Demolition Day in Richmond's Randolph neighborhood. The project partners Richmond Metroplitan Habitat for Humanity with local breweries and cideries to build a permanent home for a family in the community through volunteering and by hosting events whose proceeds benefit the effort.

“Good ol’ Mud,” says the enthusiastic Brandt of his demo day alter ego after I chuckle and inquire about the name. Brandt has participated in Habitat for Humanity builds many times throughout his youth and says he was always drawn to the progressive nature of the nonprofit.

The House That Beer Built is the first project of its kind in Richmond. Whitney Guthrie, director of community engagement at Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity, took notice of successful HTBB projects in cities like Denver that are home to a high concentration of breweries.

“Other cities in the U.S. have been doing this, and I felt like we should do something like that here,” Guthrie says, noting that the number of breweries in Richmond is close to 40.

While brewers may typically catch up over a pint around town, the opportunity to work side by side on a project that doesn’t involve beer is a rarity.

“[Breweries] are always partnering with nonprofits in different ways, but what’s unique about this is having the opportunity to all [collaborate] together on something, and most are bringing teams of their folks,” Guthrie says.

The build team on Friday was composed of Garden Grove Director of Events and Marketing Chris Sarnoski; co-owner of North Side’s Tabol Brewing Nic Caudle, along with brewer Rob Quicke and General Manager Brandon Dise; Catherine Poston and Annette Gregori of Hardywood Park Craft Brewery; staff from Blue Bee Cider; General Manager of Steam Bell Beer Works and Canon & Draw Brewing Matt Lillard; Head Brewer of Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery Tanner Chamberlain; and General Manager of the forthcoming Starr Hill Richmond beer hall, expected to open by the end of the summer, Allie Hochman.

Other brewery partners include Bingo Beer Company, Champion Brewing Company, Strangeways Brewing, Stone Brewing, Three Notch’d Brewing and Vasen Brewing Co.

With the high around 90 that day, which seemed bearable compared to the 100-degree scorchers this summer, the group, decked out in hard hats, safety glasses, gloves and masks, was broken into inside and outside teams.

“If you don’t pick, I’ll decide for you,” says Bill Erhart, a witty site supervisor who has been working with Habitat for almost 20 years.

“Where’s all the beer?” Erhart asks, scanning the crowd only to spot coffee and water.

Was it too early for imbibing? Perhaps. Was the fact that, among the dozen or so brewery employees present, there was not a single beer the running joke of the day? Absolutely.

Siding is ripped off the house in long, satisfying strips, walls are decimated with crowbars as particles and insulation float in the air, and hundreds of nails are pulled from the frame of the house.

What aligns breweries and Habitat to make such a fitting match?

“The breweries are so community-minded anyway, it's part of their model,” says Guthrie. “I think, on the other hand, you often see breweries come into areas on the brink of revitalization, and we do, too.”

Brandt agrees. “I believe we should all take care of each other rather than the typical method of fighting for every bite of food and every dollar,” he says. “At the moment, there are enough resources for everyone to be healthy and content, yet we behave like there is scarcity of all resources and not everyone is deserving.”

Community members who want to support the build can purchase a $10 brewery booklet or “Brewery Blueprint," volunteer at the build site, or attend one of the events hosted by the brewery and cidery partners through late October.

Each page inside the brewery booklet features deals at the participating spots including a dollar off beers or draft pours, $5 select pints, discounted tabs, or a free appetizer.

By the end of demo day, everyone’s shirts are sweat-soaked and sticking to their bodies. The talk of beer transitions from an early morning quip to what suddenly feels like an extremely serious question.

Erhart declares that it was a successful day, and Guthrie hopes it is the first of many: “We’re super fortunate that Richmond is such a community-minded place, and I think all the [breweries] participating were excited about the opportunity to be involved in the actual project,” she says.

The completed house in Randolph will be revealed to the homeowner, Shaniqua Oliver, and her daughter, Averi, during a dedication day in November. Oliver serves as an activity supervisor at a day support center for senior citizens and through Habitat will complete 350 hours of “sweat equity” and 10 educational classes on homeownership and finances before closing on the property.

Standing in front of the Randolph house, Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity CEO Mary Kay Huss points to the HTBB banner with partners' names printed across it. “Next year that banner will be twice as big; everyone will want to do it.”