Richmond Food News: Week of July 15-19

An excuse to eat ice cream? Tell me more. Read below about festivities taking place this weekend for National Ice Cream Day. (Photo via Getty Images)
Welcome to Dogtown
Combine traditional beers from a veteran brewer with a restaurant rocking pupusas, dim sum carts, oysters and pub fare, then add in gaming and lounging spaces and rooftop views of the city to round out the experience awaiting guests at the forthcoming Dogtown Brewing Co. The grand opening of the Manchester brewery takes place July 27, but this Saturday, beer enthusiasts can get a sneak preview of the space and its suds during the Dogtown Beer and Tacos Festival, featuring libations, tacos and live tunes. (Richmond magazine)
Rollin’, Rollin’, Rollin’
Writer Piet Jones hit the road to experience traveling bites from three new(ish) food trucks around town. From authentic Venezuelan arepas making weekly appearances at the South of the James Market to creole creations and all the potatoes, these rollin’ bites are worth tracking down. (Richmond magazine)
Healthy Diet, Healthy Smile
You know how everything with our bodies tends to be connected? Such is the case with our teeth and the food we eat. As part of our Top Dentists package this month, writer Joan Tupponce gets the lowdown which foods are best for the pearly whites. Learn how nutrition affects dental health and how to treat your entire body like a temple. (Richmond magazine)
Lights, Camera, Culinary Action
Richmond chefs are having a Hollywood moment. Nota Bene Executive Chef Laine Myers is set to appear on an episode of Food Network's "Chopped" tonight, July 18, at 9 p.m., and in a couple weeks you can find six-time World Barbecue Champion pitmaster Tuffy Stone of Q Barbeque on a new series from chef Bobby Flay, "BBQ Brawl." Stay tuned for an exact date. (News releases)
The Scoop on Scoops
Ice cream is a year-round treat in my eyes, but National Ice Cream Day is clearly a celebration worth supporting. Locally, Gelati Celesti is encouraging late-night snacking by offering complimentary scoops between 12:01 and 1 a.m. at all locations on Sunday, July 21. On Strawberry Street, Scoop is knocking a buck off of its profiterole sundaes, along with free mini scoops for the first 50 ice cream lovers.For the marshmallow fluff-focused, Charm School is bringing back the chance to win ice cream for life: With each purchase, guests receive a raffle ticket and can enter to win, and there are extra tickets available for purchase. A portion of all sales will benefit Richmond Animal Care & Control.
ICYMI
An entire eatery dedicated to waffles and milkshakes — what a time to be alive, my friends. Brewer’s Waffles, the concept from Brewer’s Cafe owner Ajay Brewer along with partners James Harris and Josh Reed, made its debut last weekend. Diners will find a mix of savory and sweet options at the Hull Street spot along with an attached art and event space. (Richmond magazine)
Lakeside has a fresh-faced neighbor following the opening of Pulp Fiction in the former Early Bird Biscuit Co. space. The bright, cheerful cafe offers bagel sammies, espresso drinks and smoothies. (Richmond magazine)
The 30-year-old Richmond institution Millie’s is bidding farewell to dinner service. The Main Street landmark will continue dishing out its famed brunch, as well as lunch, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
After three years in business, Good Doggie, the hot dog-centric food truck concept with menu items such as the Coney Island Chili Dog, is set to open a brick-and-mortar business within the month at 3425 W. Cary St. (Richmond BizSense)
The second iteration of J Kogi at 304 Robinson St. in The Fan closed recently after less than six months in business. The original Jackson Ward location remains open. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
A bit of Christmas-in-July news: Carytown's The Jasper has announced the return of Miracle on Cary, the international holiday pop-up bar that transforms the space into a twinkling, delightfully tacky wonderland complete with a holiday-themed cocktail menu. For the second year in a row, The Jasper is the only Virginia bar hosting the event. (News release)
RVA Love
Scott's Addition smokehouse ZZQ recently got a shout-out in Garden & Gun magazine's Guide to the Best New Southern Barbecue Joints.
Richmond's Fire, Flour & Fork was dubbed the top festival in the commonwealth in The Daily Meal’s lineup of Best Food Festivals in each state.
Upcoming Events
- National Daiquiri Day, Virago Spirits (July 19): Creative and classic takes on the Caribbean cocktail
- Truckle Cheesemongers Pop-up, Final Gravity Brewing Co. (July 19): Sample artisanal varieties.
- Vasen Beer Dinner, Mosaic Restaurant (July 19): Five courses and beer pairings and a discussion with brewmasters
- Ashland’s 2nd Annual Lemonade Crawl, participating restaurants (July 20): Indulge in the classic summer beverage and vote for the best lemonade.
- Oyster Fest, Canon & Draw Brewing (July 20): Get briny with raw and steamed oysters bivalves, shooters and Micheladas.
- Stony Point Wine Festival, Stony Point Fashion Park (July 20): Sip and sample a bounty of Virginia wines while enjoying live music and bites.
- Celebrate RVA Makers Market & Joyful Celebration, Williams & Sherrill (July 20): Local artisans and purveyors including Mother Shrub and the ice cream pop-up Spotty Dog will be in attendance. Come say hi to the Richmond magazine team, too, and get cupcakes, Squirrels tickets and more with a subscription!
- UGK Brunch, South of the James Market (July 20): Kick-start the day with a four-course breakfast pop-up.
- Cooking Class, Maldini’s Ristorante (July 21): Learn how to make a trifecta of seafood-based dishes while enjoying complimentary wine.
- Shine Farms Market & CSA Pickup, Vasen Brewing (July 21): A Sunday market pop-up from the women-led Varina farm
- Taproom Dinner Series Featuring Aloi, Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery (July 22): Chef Ben Watters of Aloi prepares five courses paired with five libations from Garden Grove.
- The Business of Beekeeping, Tricycle (July 23): Part of a series
- Brew Class: Aeropress, Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. (July 24): The science and technique behind the coffee brewing tool
- Guest Cooking Series: Secco's Julie Heins, Mise en Place (July 24): Chef-led demo from the New England Culinary Institute graduate
- Green Up Your Summer, The Green Kitchen (July 25): Tips and tastes surrounding clean wine and food
In Other Food News ...
- African American chefs are often underrepresented in the culinary world, particularly in fine dining — meet 16 African American chefs whose voices and dishes are getting attention across the country, including Mashama Bailey, who took home the coveted James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast this year. (The New York Times)
- The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is a rolling dose of nostalgia, and for me it always brings back memories of the movie "Santa Clause" and how the character Neil always wanted the legendary weenie whistle. Well, Neil, for $136 a night you and a bud can actually stay in the Weinermobile — check that off your bucket list. (Food & Wine)