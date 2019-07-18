Richmond Food News: Week of July 15-19

× Expand An excuse to eat ice cream? Tell me more. Read below about festivities taking place this weekend for National Ice Cream Day. (Photo via Getty Images)

Welcome to Dogtown

Combine traditional beers from a veteran brewer with a restaurant rocking pupusas, dim sum carts, oysters and pub fare, then add in gaming and lounging spaces and rooftop views of the city to round out the experience awaiting guests at the forthcoming Dogtown Brewing Co. The grand opening of the Manchester brewery takes place July 27, but this Saturday, beer enthusiasts can get a sneak preview of the space and its suds during the Dogtown Beer and Tacos Festival, featuring libations, tacos and live tunes. (Richmond magazine)

Rollin’, Rollin’, Rollin’

Writer Piet Jones hit the road to experience traveling bites from three new(ish) food trucks around town. From authentic Venezuelan arepas making weekly appearances at the South of the James Market to creole creations and all the potatoes, these rollin’ bites are worth tracking down. (Richmond magazine)

Healthy Diet, Healthy Smile

You know how everything with our bodies tends to be connected? Such is the case with our teeth and the food we eat. As part of our Top Dentists package this month, writer Joan Tupponce gets the lowdown which foods are best for the pearly whites. Learn how nutrition affects dental health and how to treat your entire body like a temple. (Richmond magazine)

Lights, Camera, Culinary Action

Richmond chefs are having a Hollywood moment. Nota Bene Executive Chef Laine Myers is set to appear on an episode of Food Network's "Chopped" tonight, July 18, at 9 p.m., and in a couple weeks you can find six-time World Barbecue Champion pitmaster Tuffy Stone of Q Barbeque on a new series from chef Bobby Flay, "BBQ Brawl." Stay tuned for an exact date. (News releases)

The Scoop on Scoops

Ice cream is a year-round treat in my eyes, but National Ice Cream Day is clearly a celebration worth supporting. Locally, Gelati Celesti is encouraging late-night snacking by offering complimentary scoops between 12:01 and 1 a.m. at all locations on Sunday, July 21. On Strawberry Street, Scoop is knocking a buck off of its profiterole sundaes, along with free mini scoops for the first 50 ice cream lovers.For the marshmallow fluff-focused, Charm School is bringing back the chance to win ice cream for life: With each purchase, guests receive a raffle ticket and can enter to win, and there are extra tickets available for purchase. A portion of all sales will benefit Richmond Animal Care & Control.

An entire eatery dedicated to waffles and milkshakes — what a time to be alive, my friends. Brewer’s Waffles, the concept from Brewer’s Cafe owner Ajay Brewer along with partners James Harris and Josh Reed, made its debut last weekend. Diners will find a mix of savory and sweet options at the Hull Street spot along with an attached art and event space. (Richmond magazine)

Lakeside has a fresh-faced neighbor following the opening of Pulp Fiction in the former Early Bird Biscuit Co. space. The bright, cheerful cafe offers bagel sammies, espresso drinks and smoothies. (Richmond magazine)

The 30-year-old Richmond institution Millie’s is bidding farewell to dinner service. The Main Street landmark will continue dishing out its famed brunch, as well as lunch, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

After three years in business, Good Doggie, the hot dog-centric food truck concept with menu items such as the Coney Island Chili Dog, is set to open a brick-and-mortar business within the month at 3425 W. Cary St. (Richmond BizSense)

The second iteration of J Kogi at 304 Robinson St. in The Fan closed recently after less than six months in business. The original Jackson Ward location remains open. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

A bit of Christmas-in-July news: Carytown's The Jasper has announced the return of Miracle on Cary, the international holiday pop-up bar that transforms the space into a twinkling, delightfully tacky wonderland complete with a holiday-themed cocktail menu. For the second year in a row, The Jasper is the only Virginia bar hosting the event. (News release)

RVA Love

Scott's Addition smokehouse ZZQ recently got a shout-out in Garden & Gun magazine's Guide to the Best New Southern Barbecue Joints.

Richmond's Fire, Flour & Fork was dubbed the top festival in the commonwealth in The Daily Meal’s lineup of Best Food Festivals in each state.

