Opening Soon: Brewer's Waffles in Manchester

Manchester will soon be home to a new waffle and milkshake concept when Brewer’s Waffles opens Sunday, July 14, at 9 a.m. at 1309 and 1311 Hull St.

The owners include Ajay “A.J.” Brewer of nearby Brewer’s Cafe, along with high school friend and investor James Harris, and Chef Josh Reed.

“This is a family,” says Harris, who has been friends with Brewer since they both attended Franklin Military Institute; he met Reed five years ago.

Together the trio want to contribute to the growth of the neighborhood, and their 1,600-square-foot dual-purpose outpost will dish out not only sweet and savory treats, but also culture. A neighboring art gallery connected to the waffle shop by a doorway will allow them to host events and curate engaging, meaningful experiences for the community.

“All things art within the space — culinary art and expression,” explains Reed.

Reed, who is married to local singer Sam Reed, has 11 years of kitchen experience under his belt, including stints at Max’s on Broad and Saltbox Oyster Co., as well as management experience at Lunch and Supper.

“The concept is simple, and I’m not trying to re-create or reinvent the wheel; it’s just doing good things, and we thought this was a cool idea,” Reed says of the waffle and milkshake mashup.

The Blackwell resident lives just blocks from the shop and has crafted a menu featuring seven signature combinations, all named after Richmond public schools.

The owners say the names are a nod to the community and foster a deeper connection to the neighborhood and its history.

“There’s a sense of pride attached to it, and more than anything it’s about community first,” Brewer says. “The key is that it’s accessible for the neighborhood. We’ve lived here for six years, and this is our home, and I want to make sure the neighborhood is represented in the right way.”

On the menu, sweet options include The Carver, topped with banana, chocolate mousse, Nutella drizzle and peanut brittle, while The Munford features baked Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, caramel sauce and lemon zest. For savory bites diners can turn to The Overby, with bacon, egg, cheese sauce or hollandaise, and chives, or The Henderson, with either pork, vegan or turkey sausage, caramelized onions, and a house-made gravy.

All waffles are available in half ($8) or whole sizes ($12). There is also an option to BYOW, or build your own waffle, where guests can flex their creative muscles and choose a base (traditional, cornbread, gluten-free or a waffle cone), toppings that range from strawberry streusel to vanilla yogurt or Fruit Loops, and a sauce such as traditional maple syrup or a creme anglaise.

Patrons seeking milkshakes ($6) will be able to choose a base (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or vegan) along with a milk option (whole, almond, rice or soy) and various additions such as strawberry streusel or Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Brewer’s Waffles will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.