Rollin’, Rollin’, Rollin’

× Expand From left, Cesar, Paola and Nataly Aguilera of Happy Arepas (Photo by Jay Paul)

My son and I were far enough out on a rainy day in Hanover for cell service to be spotty at best. The folks in the truck, though, lived up to their name and were cheerfully welcoming despite the weather and fryer malfunctions leaving a chunk of the menu unavailable. No tequenos for us. So we went with their namesake arepas, white corn cakes stuffed with savory meats. After paying and doing human antenna dances to get enough of a signal to run my credit card, we ran back to the car to enjoy our arepas away from the drizzle. They were glorious. Crispy on the outside, moist inside. The fillings — one pork, one beef and cheddar — had the deep richness that can only come from long, slow cooking at low heat. Now the Happy Arepas food truck can be found weekly at South of the James Market.

× Expand La Bête's owners, originally from Brooklyn, blend Caribbean, creole and new American flavors. (Photo courtesy La Bête)

Did you know that most Wednesdays during lunch hours, from spring through October, there’s a herd of food trucks parked behind the Virginia Executive Mansion? I didn’t. It’s really the perfect spot for an al fresco lunch, with shade, tables, history and a few famous people wandering about. Sadly, the truck I had come to sample was a no-show, but there were still plenty of choices. A stark black truck I’d never heard of caught my fancy, especially after I saw La Bête's menu. Featuring braised oxtail or shrimp and grits with andouille, this was some elevated fare for a food truck. I opted for the buttered blue crab sandwich. Frankly, I’m not sure I've had a better one anywhere. Simple but heavenly, it featured a heaping portion of fresh and sweet blue crab, with just the right amount of butter, on a fresh roll. It was a good thing I grabbed a fork, as wasting any of the crab that managed to escape the roll would have been a crime.

× Expand Southern Spud's Picnic Bowl is a smorgasbord of mashed potatoes, pulled pork, barbecue sauce, cheese, roasted corn, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions and ranch dressing. (Photo courtesy Southern Spud)

“There’s a lot going on there,” remarked my wife. It was true. The Pho Fries were layered with many of the things you would see in a bowl of pho — from the cilantro and lime to the sprouts drizzled with an earthy sauce. Then there was the Picnic Bowl, featuring crispy potato bites and pulled pork, plus roasted corn, lettuce, jalapeños, and a squirt of ranch for good measure. The potatoes were beautifully cooked and holding up well under the moisture of all the ingredients. It wasn’t bad, just very … complex with layers of flavors. It was then that I looked around the Hardywood food truck court and had an epiphany. It wasn’t the food, it was me. This was exactly the kind of food that one craves toward the end of an evening of drinking. I knew what I had to do and went to get another beer. Cheers.