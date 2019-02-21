Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 18-22

× Expand Perly's Restaurant & Delicatessen at 111 E. Grace St. was named Virginia's best Jewish deli. Say hello to one of the largest matzoh balls I've ever seen. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Shhh, I’m Reading

Let’s be honest. Life never slows down, there are constant distractions, and we rarely get to experience the joy of pure silence. Sarah Choi, founder of Richmond’s Silent Reading Party, hopes to change that, throwing in some creative libations for good measure. For the monthly events at local businesses such as Virago Spirits and Secco Wine Bar, the hosts open their doors for a two-hour private “party” where no one speaks, instead cozying up to a book and a cocktail. (Richmond magazine)

Snapshots of Stella

Stella Dikos is a legend in Richmond dining, known by those who frequented The Village Restaurant on Grace Street in its bohemian heyday, and by younger generations who faithfully frequent one of her three namesake grocery stores or Stella's restaurant for house-made spanakopita and tiramisu. In our March issue, on its way to newsstands now, we highlight her humble yet heroic story and role as an immigrant, mother and one of Richmond’s longest-tenured chefs. In this online extra, check out more photos and facts from the Richmond icon that accompany the feature in print. (Richmond magazine)

Garnish Game = Strong

Garnishes on dishes and drinks have moved way beyond the tired lettuce leaf and lime wedge. The culinary scene has gotten creative, seeking out the thoughtful final touches that signal our senses, whether it be a pirate flag in the Treasure Chest cocktail at Little Nickel that transports us to a warm tropical island, or roe atop a steelhead trout dish at Aloi that offers a salty, colorful, textural pop. (Richmond magazine)

A New Recipe

Reynolds Community College is making some serious culinary school moves. After years of extensive research, the 30-year-old institution is rolling out The Kitchens at Reynolds and moving its culinary program from the current downtown campus to 25th Street and Nine Mile Road. The school will serve as an anchor for the forthcoming Market at 25th, which opens March 28 and is intended to serve students and residents. (Richmond magazine)

Bye-bye, National Pies

We've sat back and watched as more and more pizza spots have popped up around the city: Fire & Hops, Pizza & Beer of Richmond, Billy Pie, Giustino's at Galley Go-to, etc. But it seems there may not be enough room for all the pie players. Three area locations of national pizza chains, Ledo’s in Short Pump, Grimaldi’s in Chesterfield and Extreme Pizza near VCU, have all closed within the past two weeks. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Fresh on the Scene

Speaking of pizza, locally owned franchise Chicago's Pizza With a Twist is set to host its grand opening Friday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at 3641 Cox Road in the former Big Al’s Sports Bar space. The pies include your usual suspects, but also Indian-inspired ’za such as Paneer Tiki Masala.

Roastology is leaving its Midlothian Turnpike outpost behind and heading to 2701 W. Cary St. in The Fan. The space will be split between roasting operations and a cafe and is expected to open by late spring or early summer. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

David Sines, a local artist prominent in the construction of ZZQ as well as a longtime friend of owners Chris Fultz and Alex Graf, is missing. Sines was last seen on Feb. 7 and drives an emerald green 1997 Chevy pickup truck. Please keep an eye out and contact ZZQ and/or Richmond Police.

Brunch, the newest outpost from the Lunch and Supper fam from Rueger Restaurant Group, will be rolling out dinner service Tuesday through Saturday beginning March 5, good news for the lines of people I spot waiting outside every time I pass the packed Main Street restaurant.

Hang Space, the 100 percent vegan eatery and one of Bon Air’s newest additions, has extended its hours and is now open on Sundays.

Monday, Feb. 25, is National Clam Chowder Day, and if you head into any of The Boathouse locations to taste New England native Chef Robert Nelson's clam chowder, a portion of proceeds will go toward the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

RVA Love

Perly’s was dubbed Virginia’s Best Jewish Deli by The Nosher earlier this week, with the Jewish egg rolls cited as a must-have bite; they note that the East Grace Street institution succeeds in offering a modern spin on classic Jewish food. P.S.: I seriously hope they tried the matzoh ball soup (pictured above); otherwise they should probably plan another visit.

A handful of Richmond breweries are floating across the pond for the 2019 Craft Beer Rising in London that kicks off today — Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Triple Crossing and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery will make appearances. (News release)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...