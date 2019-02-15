The Pièce de Résistance

× Expand Photo by Justin Chesney

801 N. 23rd St.

The cozy Union Hill eatery is chef and co-owner Brittanny Anderson’s culinary baby continually showcasing fresh takes on rustic, German-inspired dishes.

Dish: honeynut squash salad, almond milk and lime vinaigrette, cashew butter, cashews, cured Meyer lemon and clementines

Garnish: blue basil, Aleppo pepper and chopped cashews

Chef theory: “I think about the garnish as part of a dish, not as an addition, and they are often texture enhancers that add a little crunch or a pop of flavor,” says Anderson, also of Brenner Pass and Chairlift, who grows a number of garnishes behind Metzger. “If something looks beautiful and tastes beautiful, you only enjoy it more. I love how [blue basil’s] spicy herbal vibes contrast with the sweetness of the squash, and the color pops against the orange of everything else.”

× Expand Photo by Fred and Eilliott Photography courtesy Longoven

2939 W. Clay St.

The kitchen at Longoven is a hive of ingenuity, where the team makes use of a culinary toolbox of tweezers and other implements to add dramatic final touches with delicacy.

Dish: three-layer roulade of coriander cake, blueberry gelee and white chocolate topped with blueberry-lime sorbet

Garnish: coriander oil, petit cilantro and bachelor button petals

Chef theory: “Garnishes can take the dish to a different place,” Executive Chef Patrick Phelan says. “They should be approached like any other ingredient. The garnish for the roulade consisted of a few things for layering of flavor. Coriander oil adds sweet and toasty flavors and aromas … petite cilantro backed up the acid in the dish, adding a lively citrus … and bachelor button petals brought a flavor of raw greens that worked well with the savory flavors on the dish.”

× Expand Photo by Justin Chesney

3103 W. Leigh St.

Executive Chef Ben Watters, formerly of Lemaire and Brenner Pass, focuses on seasonality, allowing local growers’ produce the opportunity to shine.

Dish: steelhead trout with black quinoa and cauliflower cream sauce

Garnish: red-veined sorrel, trout roe and micro herbs

Chef theory: “When it comes to garnishes, I try to find something the dish is missing, or something as simple as I wish we had a different texture — filling in the cracks of the dish,” Watters says. “Presentation is paramount. The earthy sweetness of the cauliflower paired with the saltiness of the roe bring balance to the sauce. The red-veined sorrel has a very acidic taste that helps cut through the rich sauce and fatty fish.”

× Expand Photo by Tyler Darden

4702 Forest Hill Ave.

South Side Richmond or tropical paradise? After a cocktail or two at this Polynesian-themed establishment, the answer may be fuzzy, and beside the point.

Drink: Treasure Chest — gin, blue curacao, aquavit, anise, lemon, vanilla, egg white

Garnish: green palm tree, pirate flag, golden treasure chest

Bartender theory: “Garnishes are the first things people see, and they ignite all your senses,” explains Bar Manager Madison Pere. “The Treasure Chest can make you feel like a kid again — the egg white resembles sand, and the treasure chest floats to the bottom and looks like a buried treasure. It’s cool and playful, and we want people to let loose. Garnishes are a fun part of the art form in making a drink.”

23 W. Marshall St.

This cozy, dimly lit Jackson Ward eatery is home to what is widely considered one of RVA’s most talented booze squads. Their motto: Use high-quality ingredients, minimize waste and craft cool cocktails that are seasonally in tune.

Drink: Vinter Vonderland — dry gin, Luxardo abano, Dolin Genepy, Amontillado sherry, Wondermint

Garnish: orange twist

Bartender theory: “Garnishes are one thing that stuck with me from when I first started as a bartender in the craft scene,” Beverage Director Justin Ayotte says. “The garnish is the last step of the drink, and you want it to be just as perfect as everything you put in the glass. It offers visual appeal and pulls in the flavors of the drink. The orange provides a bright citrus note to a savory and rich cocktail.”

× Expand Photo by Tyler Darden

201 N. Belmont Ave.

Nestled in the heart of the Museum District, The Stables is a neighborhood destination for guests seeking elegant and accessible libations.

Drink: Loaded Bloody Maria — blanco tequila mixed with house-made Zing Zang mix

Garnish: thick-cut bacon, two grilled shrimp, pickled okra, cucumber ribbon, king olives, Cajun spice rim

Bartender theory: “I’m huge into the aesthetics — it’s the best part, aside from making something that tastes good,” Bar Manager Eliz Nguyen says. “It’s also like a meal — we wanted that ‘wow’ factor and something over the top. Height, shape and color were all really important in this drink, as well as balance.”