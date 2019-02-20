Snapshots of Stella

Photos and facts from the life of one of Richmond's longest-tenured chefs | Photos courtesy Stella Dikos

The following is an online companion to the feature in our March 2019 print issue, heading to newsstands now.

Stella Dikos has been feeding the community for more than 50 years. Her journey on the local dining scene began in the late 1960s at The Village Restaurant, owned by her husband, Stavros, and today there are three Stella's Grocery stores in the city, a namesake restaurant in Malvern Gardens and another Stella's restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina. Below are photos and facts that accompany the humble and heroic story of her evolution from a young Greek immigrant to a Richmond icon and a name synonymous with the comfort food we crave and the kindness we admire. 

