Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 9-13

× Expand Are you competitive? Does watching "The Great British Baking Show" spark joy? The Broken Tulip will host its second annual holiday cookie competition Dec. 18 and is calling on all home bakers to bring their A-game. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Gelato Rocks

"Gelato panini" was not a phrase I ever thought I would hear myself say, but gelato nestled inside a warm brioche is indeed the signature menu item at The Fan’s newest frozen treat shop. Moon Rocks Gelato recently took over the shuttered Uptown Deli location, offering gelato and waffle creations. P.S.: Eggnog and apple pie were just added to their rotating cast of flavors. (Richmond magazine)

Pho Real

Vietnamese cuisine including comforting vessels of noodles are calling at Carytown’s newest restaurant, Pho Luca, now open in the former Hai Y’all and Best Friends Forever space. Writer Stephanie Ganz sat down with the husband-and-wife restaurateurs behind the venture, whose resumes also include stints as a ranch hand, surgical tech and actress. (Richmond magazine)

Market Madness

Whether you’re a procrastinator, staring at your list but have yet to buy a thing, or a go-getter with gifts already wrapped, secretly enjoying watching frantic last-minute shoppers, this weekend is packed with a collection of festive markets supporting local makers and products proudly sporting “Made in RVA” tags.

While checking off that list, stay warm with hot apple cider from Blue Bee or grilled cheese sammies from Truckle Cheesemongers at the urban cidery’s Christkindlmarkt , returning on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon to 5 p.m.

, returning on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon to 5 p.m. In celebration of the season and its 10th anniversary in business, Lamplighter Coffee Roasters' Summit Avenue location will host a makers market Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offer a sneak peek of future offerings with a limited breakfast menu.

Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offer a sneak peek of future offerings with a limited breakfast menu. On Sunday, Dec. 15, Modern Market RVA hosts the fourth annual holiday market at Stone Brewing from 1 to 5 p.m., featuring local purveyors from Commonwealth Botanicals to Tempered Coffee.

hosts the fourth annual holiday market at Stone Brewing from 1 to 5 p.m., featuring local purveyors from Commonwealth Botanicals to Tempered Coffee. Tapped and Wrapped returns for its third year, back at Hardywood West Creek on Sunday, Dec. 15, from noon to 6 p.m. If you work up an appetite shopping, food trucks will be on site.

returns for its third year, back at Hardywood West Creek on Sunday, Dec. 15, from noon to 6 p.m. If you work up an appetite shopping, food trucks will be on site. Find biscuits, bloody marys and DJ Ant Boogie at Lunch and Supper for a special double-dose holiday edition of The Brunch Market , this Sunday, Dec. 15, and next Sunday, Dec. 22, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, this Sunday, Dec. 15, and next Sunday, Dec. 22, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you were busy during the weekend, or simply continued to procrastinate, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, head to the ICA at VCU for a small-business bazaar from 4 to 8 p.m. Added bonus: snacks and drinks from Soul N’ Vinegar, which recently debuted in the museum’s cafe space.

from 4 to 8 p.m. Added bonus: snacks and drinks from Soul N’ Vinegar, which recently debuted in the museum’s cafe space. Have your cake and eat it, too, at the Shyndigz Holiday Market. Located behind the bakery's to-go space is a pop-up shop on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4:30 to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. through the rest of the season.

ICYMI

In September, Brittanny Anderson and the team at Metzger Bar & Butchery shared plans to expand the restaurant in order to host more events, private dining experiences and classes. Debuting right on time — a bit of a holiday miracle in a city where opening dates are a moving target — the warm, rustic addition, dubbed “The Keller,” is officially here.

Just in time for seasonal imbibers to sip on Bar Manager Vanna Hem’s famed eggnog, Weezie’s Kitchen quietly reopened last week following a fire that closed its doors for three months. Along with a fresh face, the 12-year-old Carytown eatery is also sporting a fresh menu.

After delaying its opening, Charlottesville-based Starr Hill Brewery will make its Richmond debut on Saturday, Dec. 14, and in a big way. The multilevel beer hall and rooftop space at 3406 W. Leigh St. is hosting a nine-hour celebration to show off the new digs. P.S.: Richmond marks the first Starr Hill location devoted to producing wild ales.

Competition pitmaster, former Q Barbeque owner and “Cool Smoke” cookbook author Tuffy Stone is the new owner of Forest Hill’s Westover Station coffee shop, along with his wife, Leslie, and business partner Josh Loeb. A longtime neighborhood resident, Stone says his goal is to expand and elevate the offerings at what will now be called The Westover, and possibly add dinner in the future. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

After months of remodeling, Boka Tako is making a comeback at 2557 Sheila Lane under a slightly new name, The Boka Grill. When Boka’s founder, Patrick Harris, put the restaurant up for sale, his five-person management team formed Boka Tako LLC and rescued the restaurant. Diners can expect the same familiar tacos in house and on the truck, in addition to new items and a cocktail menu. (News release)

North Side’s dive bar/restaurant/music venue mashup Fuzzy Cactus is rolling out its inaugural brunch on Sunday, Dec. 15. If you’ve tried their chicken biscuits, your next move is clear.

Izzy's Kitchen, the concept that took over the shuttered Little Saint space from former Uptown Deli owners, has also added brunch to the mix, and I’m already eyeing the creme brulee French toast.

RVA Love

Temperatures are dropping, holiday parties are poppin’, and the site Uproxx asked folks in the bar world to share their favorite booze to accompany hot cocoa. With an added bonus of caffeine, Belle Isle Cold Brew Moonshine is among the chosen ones.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …