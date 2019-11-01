Quick Take: Fuzzy Cactus

Local musicians introduce a neighborhood bar, restaurant and music venue in North Side | Photos by Jay Paul

Speculation on the North Side about Fuzzy Cactus had tongues a-wagging all summer. Is it a nightclub? A Tex-Mex restaurant? A punk rock pub? The Yelp description bestowed upon it — urban cowboy bar — doesn’t quite do Fuzzy Cactus justice.

I’d call it a dive bar, albeit the brightest and cleanest one I’ve ever stepped inside. Located at 221 Brookland Park Blvd., it’s spacious, complete with a pool table, a few velvet paintings and an old mechanical shirt conveyor — a remnant from the previous long-term tenant, a dry cleaner. This is a place where you could hang out and work remotely during the day, then return hours later for happy hour or to catch a local band or drag show on the small corner stage.

Drinks here are down to earth, approachable and affordable. The Fuzzy Paloma is a refreshing mix of agave azul tequila and grapefruit, topped with a spritz of Topo Chico. For a true dive-y watering hole experience, order a $7 beer and shot special — we’re looking at you, “John Waters” — a National Bohemian tallboy paired with a shot of Jägermeister. They even offer a house-made pickleback.

Although Fuzzy Cactus is home to some usual bar bites like nachos, wings and fried chicken, its haloumi sticks with chimichurri are a solid substitute for mozzarella sticks. I’ll admit, my favorite chicken biscuit in town hails from Saison Market, but the biscuit here gives it a run for its money. Flaky and topped with a crisp, juicy piece of brined fried chicken, then hit with a splash of hot sauce, it’s glorious.

The only thing missing is a place to lock my bike out front — it's that close to my house and is now officially part of my dining rotation.

