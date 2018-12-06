Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 3-7

Feedback: Bingo

Our Feedback video series has returned, this time with a visit to the Scott’s Addition trifecta Bingo, a one-stop shop for gaming, "chef-y" bar food and beer. Patrons tell us whether Bingo lives up to the hype, and just how large that pimento cheese appetizer really is. (Richmond magazine)

All the Carbs

Did you know that when you order the mortadella schnitzel sandwich from Chairlift at Brenner Pass, the sourdough bread that surrounds it was baked in house by pastry chef-owner Olivia Wilson? Now fans of the glutinous goodness can have their own weekly supply of the cafe's bread and rolls. Just in time for the holidays, Chairlift launched Richmond’s first bread share earlier this week. (Richmond magazine)

Empanadas to Go

Frequent the South of the James Farmers Market on Saturdays, and you’re sure to spot a long line of eager-faced people waiting at the food trailer Empanadas Market to satisfy their cravings. On the brink of their second anniversary in business, owners and spouses Clara and Juan Ignacio Dutari have even more to celebrate after opening the doors of a brick-and-mortar location focused on to-go offerings earlier this week. (Richmond magazine)

Discover and Dine

An independently organized TEDx event is making its way to Richmond this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 8, called TEDxGraceStreetWomen, held at the Grace Street Theater. Attendees can listen to a dozen women speaking on the importance of showing up, breaking boundaries and facing challenges, from 9 a.m. to 1p.m., followed by a food- and drink-related segment called “Walk the Block.” Following, ticket holders visit Grace Street's downtown culinary forces including Pop’s Market, Julep’s, Pasture, Rappahannock and Champion Brewing. Each stop presents the opportunity to nosh and purchase specialty cocktails.

Berry Good News

Strawberry Street Cafe, the iconic eatery known for its bathtub salad bar and longtime presence in The Fan, went on the market for $1.4 million at the end of September and has been acquired by two boozy buyers on the dining scene: Derek Salerno, beverage manager at Shagbark, and Aaron Sisk, bar manager at ZZQ. Most employees will remain — along with the bathtub, until it finds a new home at The Valentine — but the menu will undergo some tweaks with the assistance of Shagbark Chef de Cuisine Brandon MacConnell. (CBS 6)

Double the Bulgogi, Double the J Kogi

The trend of hungry restaurateurs opening up additional spots continues. Following Boka Tako Bar’s closure last week, J Kogi, the Jackson Ward eatery known for Korean street food, unveiled plans days later to open a second location in the shuttered taco space at 304 N. Robinson St. Diners can expect a blend of favorite specialties including bulgogi and kimbap, along with a few new additions. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Fresh Bites

Did you ever envision chicken wings emerging from the Longoven kitchen? Perhaps not, but they recently launched a "Snack Bar" menu for diners who enjoy elevated small bites, including Lady Bird chicken wings with a house-made buttermilk miso and herbs. The menu features five savory items and one sweet. Added bonus: Each night Beverage Director Danny McDermott will pick a "snack companion" drink to pair with the offerings.

The James Center is now home to Richmond’s juicy third location of The Pit & The Peel at 1051 E. Cary St. (Richmond BizSense)

A couple weeks ago we broke the news that the sister restaurant to Jack Browns Beer & Burger Joint, Billy Jack’s Shack, was coming to the Slip, and they officially open today. Billy Jack’s features a menu of "creative comfort food" with a focus on burgers and brews. Pro tip: Head downstairs for an underground lounge with craft cocktails, plenty of suds and speakeasy vibes.

Looking for a new wing spot? Wingbox & Seafood Co. opened last weekend at 11467 Robious Road, dishing out gourmet burgers and wings along with seafood offerings.

Hot dogs, getcher hot dogs! Former food truck Good Doggie transitioned to a brick-and-mortar eatery at 8003 Buford Court near Chesterfield Towne Center earlier this week. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …