Empanada Expansion

× Expand Photo courtesy Empanadas Market

Owners Clara and Juan Ignacio Dutari debuted Empanadas Market at South of the James Farmers Market on a blustery December morning almost two years ago. Clara — the practical one in the relationship — didn’t think they were ready to roll out their Argentinian-style empanadas; at the time the couple only had a tent and were renting an oven. The long night before was spent folding and hand-pressing hundreds of empanadas as Clara’s husband — the dreamer — promised their efforts would be worth it.

“I said I would be happy if we paid for the oven rental,” says Clara of their debut.

The first day they sold over $600 worth of empanadas, roughly 200. Shortly following, they purchased a trailer and became regulars on the farmers market circuit, traveling to Williamsburg, Charlottesville, Stafford and Richmond's surrounding counties with their pillowy, flaky pastries.

Now, on the verge of their second anniversary in business, Clara and Juan Ignacio have opened a brick-and-mortar Empanadas Market focused on to-go offerings at 1110 Westbriar Drive.

“We liked the idea of having more of an interaction with customers, and they come back every week. … The relationship with our customers is what made us big,” says Clara.

The couple's empanada journey began more than 20 years ago in Argentina. When they first started dating, Clara says, their conversations often included the romanticized dream of owning their own business. As South American natives, they were well-acquainted with empanadas, and the pastry — comparable to pizza's popularity in the United States — was sold in countless flavors everywhere from soccer stadiums to casual and fine-dining restaurants.

When the Dutaris moved to the U.S. in 2000, the same year they got married, empanadas were a household staple. Clara often spent Saturdays preparing the pastries and freezing them for easy dinners and snacks during the week for their three sons.

One evening they brought empanadas to a friend’s party, and they were an instant hit. Juan Ignacio was itching to leave the corporate world at Capital One, and their friend’s encouragement and enthusiasm were the push they needed to start their own business. Empanadas Market was born.

Juan Ignacio says their Argentinian-style empanadas differ from those found in other Latin American countries. Chilean empanadas, he explains, are often larger and doughier, similar to a calzone, while some countries use corn-based dough instead of wheat flour, or prefer their empanadas fried rather than baked. He describes their baked Argentinian-style empanadas as flaky and light like a croissant, but not as buttery, and says they are typically not spicy.

“Some we’ve been making since we were little, and others are a fusion of Argentina and Latin America,” says Juan Ignacio, who adds that some recipes are over 100 years old and passed down through the generations, while others they've created on their own. “They are Argentinian, but some have a little kick of other cultures.”

For example, one of their most popular flavors — cheese, onion and chorizo — was created by Juan Ignacio. Clara jokes that she was apprehensive to sell them to her Argentinian friends because, compared to their beef and steak empanadas, chorizo was not a traditional Argentinian filling.

“I said, 'Those aren’t authentic,' but it’s our bestseller,” Clara explains. “Now my friends come and say, ‘I want those chorizo ones,’ ” she says, laughing.

Another popular flavor, spicy beef, was a culinary accident.

“I hear him swearing one night at midnight, and he tells me he put double the spice mixture into the empanadas,” says Clara. “People absolutely love it.”

At the Dutaris' storefront, empanadas are sold individually at $4 for one, $7 for two and $10 for three, and in six-packs for $16 or two six-packs for $28. They also sell their house-made chimichurri and roasted pepper sauce. The empanadas can either be baked in the store or taken to go with heating instructions.

Empanadas Market offers 15 flavors: eight meat-based, such as chimi pulled pork or ham, cheese and bacon; six veggie-based, including portobello or caprese; and two vegan styles, squash or corn and bell pepper. In the assorted packs, small pressed letters on the dough assist consumers in differentiating among the various flavors.

All empanadas are made in house using a traditional press, and the dough used is imported from Argentina.

The duo is gearing up to launch delivery with UberEATS and Grub Hub, as well as an app where clients can order baked empanadas to go. They plan on investing in kiosk carts to bring their empanadas to areas like Short Pump and Carytown in the future.