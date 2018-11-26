Opening Soon: Billy Jack’s Shack

× 1 of 3 Expand Billy Jack's Shack is located at 1409 E. Cary St. × 2 of 3 Expand The bar on the main level of Billy Jack's Shack × 3 of 3 Expand The interior of Billy Jack's Shack features funky bric-a-brac and other knickknacks. Prev Next

Watch out, Ram and Spider fans: James Madison University Dukes may soon be invading Shockoe Slip. The space at 1409 E. Cary St. is about to get a dose of craft beer, cocktails and burgers when Billy Jack’s Shack, from the owners of the popular Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, opens its doors on Monday, Dec. 3.

“People have been begging for a Billy Jack’s, especially JMU alumni,” says General Manager Mark Chavez, formerly of Richmond's Southern Railway Taphouse.

If you’ve driven through Harrisonburg, have friends who are JMU alumni, or craved a burger and brew in the area, chances are you’ve heard the name Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint uttered. The Richmond location opened almost four years ago at 5810 Grove Ave.

Childhood friends and owners Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin opened the first JBBJ in Harrisonburg in 2009. After experiencing years of success, a cult-like following of JMU students and expansion to 12 locations along the East Coast, they wanted to diversify their selections and introduced Billy Jack’s Shack. The spinoff concept has locations in Harrisonburg; Charlotte; and Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida, and the new Richmond location will soon be joined by another Florida outpost.

Similar to the original Harrisonburg JBBJ location, Billy Jack’s Shack is heavily centered on what its owners know best, beer and burgers, but the food and drink offerings are taken up a notch.

Appetizers present a variety of fried delights ranging from house-made mac and cheese balls to onion rings, tater tots and “sticky nugs” — boneless chicken nuggets tossed in sauces ranging from Caribbean Icky Sticky to classic Buffalo.

All burgers and hot dogs, aka Shack Dogs, are wagyu beef and served on Martin’s potato rolls, Chavez says.

Playful dish names include the Hunter S. Thompson, a massive patty smothered in Swiss cheese and topped with 'shrooms, whiskey onions and bacon. The Ripper hot dog is wrapped with bacon, cooked until it splits, and served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and Sriracha mayo.

Seeking a bun-less offering? Billy Jack’s also will serve “redneck nachos,” tot-chos, chicken and waffles, and oven-top chili.

Although beer remains a focus — there will be 10 rotating taps with an average of 45 bottles and cans available — guests can step downstairs at Billy Jack’s and escape to the craft cocktail lounge, open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“It’s where we want people to come that want to have a cocktail and relax in a more upscale environment,” explains Chavez. “It's a Jasper and Grandstaff & Stein kind of vibe, and clientele that doesn’t want to be thumping and bumping but still in the middle of things.”

The lounge is home to ornate furniture ranging from couches to plush oversized chairs, along with a fireplace, sleek wooden bar and dim lighting that combine for a rustic yet elegant ambience. For those seeking finer wines and a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the restaurant, the cocktail lounge is ideal. Chavez says guests can expect a craft beer list different from upstairs and a more limited food menu.

Craft beer devotees, an enticing challenge awaits at Billy Jack’s: The restaurant offers a loyalty program called The Bone Club. Each time participants order a craft beer, they are handed a card on which they fill out the name of the beer, the date and a rating (don’t worry, Billy Jack’s will hold onto the card, so you don’t have to keep track).

After 100 beers, beer enthusiasts will be awarded a biker jacket. For every 100 beers to follow, patches are given to adorn the jacket. Once a guest has reached 1,000 beers, they are bestowed the title of “Captain,” and every year on that day they’ll have the power to design a burger for Billy Jack's menu and choose half the beers on the tap list.

“It’s how we build regulars and gain that rapport,” says Chavez, who shares that the feat has, in fact, been reached. “It creates that Cheers feel, where everybody knows your name.”

Billy Jack’s Shack will open daily at 11 a.m. and stay open until midnight Sunday through Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday hours are extended until 2 a.m. The kitchen will be open every night until close. The plan is to launch brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays after New Year’s.