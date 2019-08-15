Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 12-16

× Expand Savory and sweet pie makers will be joined by area coffee and ice cream makers during "Pie a la Mode," an event during the sixth annual Fire, Flour & Fork, set for Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Tickets for the four-day extravaganza, also featuring James Beard Award-winner Patrick O'Connell of The Inn at Little Washington, Eater Young Gun Ashleigh Shanti and a drag brunch on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, go on sale Aug. 16. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Hello, Wisconsin

What happens when you get a late-night frozen custard craving during a period of entrepreneurial exploration? If you're Kendall and Chase Appich, you take the leap and launch Jiji, a frozen custard food truck set to hit the roads around Richmond within the next week. Turning to experts in Milwaukee — the frozen custard capital of the world — the duo got a crash course in the dense, creamy treat. Side note: They describe their triple-scoop serving as “living your best life," and I dig it. (Richmond magazine)

A Family Tree

Former employees of Acacia Mid-town, many of whom have gone on to become culinary stars at restaurants across Richmond, distinctly remember the one-liners of chef-owner Dale Reitzer, not to mention the techniques and tenacity Reitzer and wife Aline have passed along over the years. What began in 1998 as the first-time restaurant from a young husband-and-wife team, during a time when the Richmond food scene was barely a blip on the national radar, has grown into a duo of mentors rooted in Richmond dining that have helped breed a class of the city’s finest talent. (Richmond magazine)

Low and Slow

Barbecue sandwiches are always a good idea, especially during the months when the sun lingers and cold beers offer peak refreshment. From a crispy brisket panini in Henrico to a triple dose of smoked meats in Scott’s Addition, we’ve tracked down our five favorite smoky sammies throughout the region. Caution: may induce immediate hunger. You’ve been warned. (Richmond magazine)

A Star of Summer

Although basil may be bloomin’ year-round (at least in greenhouses), for many chefs in restaurants and at home, it truly shines in the summer months. Writer Stephanie Ganz shares storage tips, how to shop for basil and where in town you'll find the refreshingly herbaceous Basil Smash cocktail. (Richmond magazine)

Calling All Caffeinators

Folks in “The Hill” can once again satisfy their early morning coffee fix following the recent opening of River Bend Coffee Co. in the former Captain Buzzy’s Beanery space at 2623 E. Broad St. The 16-year-old coffee shop has undergone ownership changes but retained the in-house roasting machine, the popular Church Hill coffee blend and some familiar faces behind the counter. (Richmond magazine)

A vending machine that disperses thoughtfully sourced beans roasted by local coffee purveyors — welcome to 2019 in Richmond. Last week Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. unveiled Blanchard's 247, a 24-hour self-serve machine stocked with bags of coffee outside of its production facility at 1903 Westwood Ave. Blanchard’s says the goal of the machine is to be convenient and accessible to customers outside of normal business hours. (News release)

From the Road

Many food trucks end up serving as a building block toward brick-and-mortar status, but Salt & Forge owner David Hahn is doing it a little bit differently. The year-old Jackson Ward restaurant plans to launch a food truck within the week dishing out in-house hits along with daily specials, and Hahn says he will use the venture as an opportunity to scope out potential candidates for a second location. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

A week shy of its first anniversary, Ita’s Food Truck was involved in a crash that left many of the items inside unsalvageable. A Gofundme page has been started to help the truck get back on the road and in business. In June, writer Piet E. Jones called Ita's Puerto Rican-style empanadas the perfect walkable snack. (WTVR CBS 6)

A Four-Day Food Affair

A friendly reminder that tickets for Fire, Flour & Fork — the four-day food extravaganza recognized by Bon Appetit and USA Today earlier this year — go on sale Friday, Aug. 16. From Oct. 31-Nov. 3, attendees can immerse themselves in the ultimate commingling of educational sessions, palate-provoking dinners and memorable events hosted by local and national culinary figures. (Note: Richmond magazine Associate Publisher Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.)

RVADine Adieus

After a little more than a year, KuRu Ethiopian Bistro at 415 E. Grace St. has shuttered. However, a new concept —True’s Cultural Kitchen — is set to open in the space within the next month, focusing on Caribbean cuisine and seafood. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Known for live local tunes, bumping until 2 a.m. daily, and walls laden with anything and everything Grateful Dead, 25-year-old Richmond staple Cary Street Cafe has been put on the market. After a long, strange trip, owner Robyn Chandler is selling the restaurant with an option to purchase the building as well. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Another Fan mainstay, Baja Bean Co., is set to close its doors in October after serving as the unofficial watering hole for VCU basketball fans for the past 20 years. Managing partner Jeff Allums cites market saturation as the biggest cause of closure. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Poppin’ Off

The pop-up scene is strong this weekend.

Every third Friday of the month, food-curious night owls can flock to Alewife for "Break Nights," a pop-up series where kitchen staff will ditch their typical routine and get wild and weird with a late-night menu. On Aug. 16 Alewife chef Bobo Catoe Jr. and Oklahoma City chef and 2015 Eater Young Gun Andon Whitehorn will kick off the series with Boy Howdy Izakaya. Inspired by the Japanese pubs where guests are meant to linger, drink and enjoy small plates, the fun begins at 11 p.m.

The New England-style ice cream venture Spotty Dog is returning to Union Market Aug. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. to satisfy that post-dinner sweet tooth. The flavor lineup is currently a surprise, but the owners have dropped a hint, posting a picture of a scoop next to what appears to be unsalted French fries.

On Aug. 18, Metzger Bar & Butchery will host Elements: Earth, the third installment of the four-part series from Chef-owner Brittanny Anderson, featuring Sincero, a pop-up influenced by the flavors and traditions of Mexican cuisine. The event serves walk-ins only from 5 to 10 p.m., and Brenner Pass Bar Manager Shannon Hood will be whipping up a special cocktail menu.

RVA Love

The minds behind the game-changing vegan marshmallow fluff and my go-to scoop, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk, Charm School Social Club received a shout-out from USA Today as the top ice cream spot in Virginia.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...