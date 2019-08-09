5 Faves: Smoky Sammies

× Expand Photo courtesy ZZQ

1. Tres Hombres

$13 at ZZQ

The only menu item that causes me to stray from my standing order at this Texas-tinged Scott’s Addition smokehouse is the Tres Hombres, aka the king. A trifecta of ZZQ meats (chopped brisket, pork and sausage) joined by pickled red onions, it equals an overstuffed, I-can’t-put-this-down, seriously sinful experience. Come hungry.

× Expand Photo courtesy Oak & Apple

2. Pepper Melt

$11 at Oak & Apple

Twenty-eight-year-old pit mistress Kat Nielsen leads the pack at this fourth offering from Historical Restaurant Concepts. An Italian-meets-Cajun creation, this synthesis of sandwich styles is complete with house-made red-hot smoked sausage, grilled peppers and onions, mozzarella, and zesty gold mustard.

× Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

3. BBQ Portobello

$7.50 at Alamo BBQ

This casual outdoor venue in Church Hill hits its prime season when the sun starts to linger longer. And for under eight bucks, vegetarians can bite into generous slices of barbecue-braised portobello accented by a subtle spice and crunch from the herbaceous Southwest slaw that joins it.

× Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

4. Tender Brisket Panini

$12 at Smoke Pit Grill

As an avid brisket fan, I’m not usually looking to revisit the panini trend of the mid-2000s, but at Henrico’s Smoke Pit Grill, I will — every. single. time. White cheddar, caramelized onions and house-made horseradish lead to a harmonic union of flavors.

× Expand Photo courtesy Sandston Smokehouse

5. Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

$10.69 at Sandston Smokehouse

Don’t sleep on this barbecue hut in the former Sandston Pharmacy space that features a spacious patio. Executive Chef Zach Pettrey, formerly of The Berkeley Hotel and Julep’s, whips up creative specials daily, but classics like the pulled chicken sandwich shine — add a gentle dousing of their tangy Carolina Heat sauce for good measure.