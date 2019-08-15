Ingredient: Basil

× Expand Basil from Tomten Farm (Photo by Lauren Baldwin)

BASIL BASICS

Buying: If you’re not growing your own, seek out a rubber-banded bunch at a local farmers market. Look for clean, strong stems and bouncy, nearly blemish-free leaves.

Cooking: Keep a bouquet of sweet basil, Thai basil and opal basil in a Mason jar on the kitchen counter all season long, and pluck leaves from the stem just before you’re ready to use them.

ON BASIL

A member of the mint family with a history that spans thousands of years, this ubiquitous herb flavors the ayurvedic tulsi, a holy basil tea. It has served as an emblem and embalming agent and is considered a protector and powerful healer.

AROUND RVA

Dutch & Co.: The Basil Smash combines a subtle pucker from lemon and grapefruit with floral notes from St. Germain and fresh basil in the Tito’s vodka-based cocktail.

Scoop: The seasonal sweet basil ice cream, best enjoyed in a waffle cone alongside a scoop of roasted strawberry, has amassed a cult following.

Tulsi: An airy, pillowy flatbread, Tulsi’s basil naan is generously sprinkled with a chiffonade of the herb that gives this restaurant its name.

Photo courtesy Joe Sparatta

“Basil signifies the beginning of summer to me. ... It’s my favorite time of year to cook.” —Joe Sparatta, chef-owner of Heritage and Southbound

COOK LIKE A LOCAL

Basil Pistou

By Joe Sparatta, chef-owner of Heritage and Southbound

If your garden is home to basil, there’s a lot to play with right now, and you’ll want to preserve the herb in all of its aromatic glory via Chef Joe Sparatta's verdant pistou. This bright condiment works well on fresh pasta, and it allows you to skip purchasing costly pine nuts and Parmesan while turning to another abundant summer herb, fresh parsley.

8 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup (packed) fresh basil leaves (2 bunches)

1/4 cup Italian flat leaf parsley leaves (removed from stem)

Transfer the garlic and olive oil to a blender. Blend until the garlic is finely minced. Add the lemon juice, salt and pepper. Pulse in the basil and parsley until smooth. Transfer the pistou to a small bowl and serve warm or chill immediately and save. This can also be frozen in ice cube trays and preserved for later use. Add into pasta dishes before serving or use as a spread.