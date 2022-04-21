Richmond Food News: Week of April 18-22

× Expand From a cool new ice cream parlor and a cooking school’s debut to weekend pop-ups and a new coffee shop, head below and take a bite out of this week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘All Best Days’

Blending laid-back vibes with densely packed scoops and the mantra “All best days,” a new ice cream shop is preparing to open in the Fan. Taking over the shuttered Ever Better cafe space, Westray’s Finest Ice Cream is the brainchild of a Midlothian native who gained his cool chops working at premium purveyors in New York including Van Leeuwen and Oddfellows. (Richmond magazine)

Learning by Doing

After decades in the food and beverage industry, longtime culinary instructor Warren Haskell is stepping out on his own. Bust out those aprons and welcome Kitchen Classroom, the forthcoming destination for hungry and curious Richmonders looking to get educated on everything from knife skills to preparing a Spanish-style steak dinner. (Richmond magazine)

Batter Up

A fan of breakfast all day, writer Genevelyn Steele is an equal-opportunity consumer of the many batter-based options offered on area menus. In this month’s 5 Faves, she tracks down delicious ways to step up to the plate, including crispy-edged classic pancakes at a Scott’s Addition diner and mini Dutch-inspired quick cakes aboard a local food truck. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Make those resos and squeeze in a final visit before Secco Wine Bar — the Fan spot known for a thoughtful pour and ideal accoutrements, bids farewell on April 29. (Richmond magazine)

We caught up with Dayum This Is My Jam owner and founder of Safe Space Market Andy Waller, an entrepreneur with a sushi tattoo, a soft spot for cold brew, and a dedication to supporting the trans and BIPOC communities. (Richmond magazine)

Catch the tail end of Richmond Restaurant Week — celebrating 22 years, the spring edition of the annual event continues through April 24 with dozens of eateries featuring three-course prix fixe menus to benefit Feed More.

Fans of barrel-aged beers and pints that take a walk on the wild side, this weekend Fine Creek Brewing Co. is calling your name. The Powhatan brewery is getting funky with the return of its Wild & Weird Festival. Serving pours from breweries across the state, the sour lineup includes creations from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, The Veil Brewing Co., Oozlefinch, Bench Top and more. P.S.: I still think about this blackberry-lemon-ricotta pizza from a previous festival, and Fine Creek chef Sara Tocco is offering it as a repeat special.

This weekend, Pizza Bones is hosting a double dose of events with all the ’za your heart desires in between. On Saturday, grab a pal and head to Friend Bar, a gathering presented by the local group Women in Wine RVA; sample four luscious lady-made wines from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday kicks off a spring market with appearances from area bakers including Olivia Wilson, vendors and more from noon to 5 p.m.

Dom Giannelli of Carytown’s The Jasper recently took home the grand prize at the regional Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience. Now he heads to Kentucky, where he’ll defend his title as this year’s Virginia champion.

Caffeinated Richmonders, the time has come. Following months of pop-ups, Afterglow Coffee Cooperative, the city’s first employee-owned and -operated coffee biz from Lamplighter alumni, will open the doors of its Scott's Addition cafe and roastery on Saturday, April 23.

RVA Love

Did two Richmond food businesses make appearances in The New York Times this week? Why, yes, yes, they did.

Hamid Noori, chef and owner of Carytown’s The Mantu, has always felt his purpose was to serve others. We spoke with the Afghan native last fall after he opened the doors of his restaurant to at 10 N. Thompson St. to feed newly arrived evacuees from his homeland. And this week, he was featured among fellow Afghan restaurateurs around Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., who continue to aid fleeing refugees. (The New York Times)

Local sausage producer The Mayor got a special, sizzly nod for its spicy linguiça links, which were declared a grilling season necessity. P.S.: They're also said to accompany littleneck clams flawlessly and are now available nationally through mail order and wholesale company Heritage Foods. (The New York Times)

Upcoming Events