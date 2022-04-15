5 Faves: Batter Up

× Expand Food truck ValerEats serves mini pancakes called poffertjes. (Photo courtesy ValerEats)

1. 4 Pancakes

$5.50 at Moore Street Cafe

Four crispy-edged pancakes arrive from Moore Street’s bustling hot line and shine when they are chased with a breakfast shot — that’s Jameson and Buttershots schnapps served with a strip of bacon and an OJ back. Drunk in order, it tastes just like liquid pancakes.

2. Pannekoeke

$11 at Ray’s Other Place

Reminiscent of both pancakes and crepes, this plate-filling creation is more cakelike than the latter, but thinner than a traditional stack. Available during Sunday brunch with a plethora of toppings, the warming brown sugar-cinnamon-apple variety will do you right.

3. The Armstrong

$8 half, $12 full at Brewer’s Cafe

I love it all at Brewer’s new location on Hull Street — the mimosas, poetry slams and, most importantly, the waffles named after public schools that are served at any hour. My go-to is the Armstrong, jalapeno- and sage-laced cornbread waffles capped with whipped honey butter.

4. Fruity Pebble Poffertjes

$8.50 at ValerEats

Another quick cake from the Dutch, who are known to celebrate birthdays with pancakes, poffertjes are smaller and tangier, with a texture similar to sponge cake. While offered plain with warmed syrup, a bowl of mini cakes bedecked with strawberries, bananas and Fruity Pebbles screams special occasion.

5. GFO Vegetarian Crepe

$16.90 at Les Crepes

Chef Gonzalo Jesus Viloria’s refreshed menu presents hearty, gluten-free options at Les Crepes' Carytown location. When surrounded by the great, green outdoors on the patio, dig into a veggie haul of portobello, zucchini, red peppers, asparagus, spinach, eggplant and garlic-scented tomatoes wrapped in a paper-thin crepe.