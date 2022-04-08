Spotlight: Andy Waller

Get to know the owner of Dayum This Is My Jam and founder of the Safe Space Market, which supports and promotes the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities

Trans Jam: “This new line of jams features a classic Trans Am logo with the trans colors, blue and pink. Released once a month over six months, they are named after pro-LGBTQ songs.”

Keep Rollin’: "My wife and I celebrated our six-month anniversary at Akida and just celebrated our 10-year anniversary there. We both have a sushi tattoo.”

Rooted in RVA: “I moved to Richmond in 1996 when I was 11. Dayum This Is My Jam launched in 2015 with my best friend. We got inspiration from a book with old pickling and jam recipes. In 2016 I took full ownership.” 

Taste of Local: “I’m super into Twisted Carrot Farm. I like Liberty Public House, and the same owners just opened Riverbend Roastery. Also, veggies from Lopez Farms and ice cream from Gelati Celesti.”

Ice, Ice, Baby: “I’m very into visiting numerous local coffee spots and anyone with a decent cold brew. Stir Crazy Cafe is the coffee shop that gave me my obsession.”

Pump up the Volume: "Leon Bridges, Otis Redding, Billie Holiday, that old soul is my kitchen jam. ‘Five Dollars’ by Christine and the Queens and ‘Pretty Boy’ by Young Galaxy. I also love Sam Cooke, ’90s hip-hop, Salt-N-Pepa, the Spice Girls.” 

Bellevue Neighbor: “We live and do so much business around here, from shopping at Little House Green Grocery to eating at Mi Jalisco, which I visit at least once a week.”

Inked Up: “I’m big into tattoos, and my go-to artists are Katie Davis, Amanda Slater and Sara Bell at Lucky 13 — I have a tapestry by those three artists.”

Fridge Essentials: “Obviously jam — we have a dedicated jam shelf. Soy sauce. My wife grew up in Hawaii, so we have Spam and eggs and seaweed and rice for breakfast a lot. Always have sauerkraut in our fridge.” 

