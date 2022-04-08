Spotlight: Andy Waller

× Expand Illustration by Carson McNamara

Photo courtesy Dayum This Is My Jam

Trans Jam: “This new line of jams features a classic Trans Am logo with the trans colors, blue and pink. Released once a month over six months, they are named after pro-LGBTQ songs.”

Keep Rollin’: "My wife and I celebrated our six-month anniversary at Akida and just celebrated our 10-year anniversary there. We both have a sushi tattoo.”

Rooted in RVA: “I moved to Richmond in 1996 when I was 11. Dayum This Is My Jam launched in 2015 with my best friend. We got inspiration from a book with old pickling and jam recipes. In 2016 I took full ownership.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Liberty Public House

Taste of Local: “I’m super into Twisted Carrot Farm. I like Liberty Public House, and the same owners just opened Riverbend Roastery. Also, veggies from Lopez Farms and ice cream from Gelati Celesti.”

Photo courtesy Stir Crazy Cafe

Ice, Ice, Baby: “I’m very into visiting numerous local coffee spots and anyone with a decent cold brew. Stir Crazy Cafe is the coffee shop that gave me my obsession.”

Pump up the Volume: "Leon Bridges, Otis Redding, Billie Holiday, that old soul is my kitchen jam. ‘Five Dollars’ by Christine and the Queens and ‘Pretty Boy’ by Young Galaxy. I also love Sam Cooke, ’90s hip-hop, Salt-N-Pepa, the Spice Girls.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Little House Green Grocery

Bellevue Neighbor: “We live and do so much business around here, from shopping at Little House Green Grocery to eating at Mi Jalisco, which I visit at least once a week.”

Photo courtesy Sara Bell

Inked Up: “I’m big into tattoos, and my go-to artists are Katie Davis, Amanda Slater and Sara Bell at Lucky 13 — I have a tapestry by those three artists.”

Fridge Essentials: “Obviously jam — we have a dedicated jam shelf. Soy sauce. My wife grew up in Hawaii, so we have Spam and eggs and seaweed and rice for breakfast a lot. Always have sauerkraut in our fridge.”