With a Little Cluck

Sundays and fried chicken go together like peanut butter and jelly, and with riffs on the classic comfort food prepared by a squad of Richmond’s top culinary all-stars and guest chefs plus proceeds benefiting a deserving nonprofit, the combination reaches another level. On April 14, Brenner Pass hosted Spring Chicken, an evening that encouraged chefs to re-create and elevate their favorite chicken recipes. Over 180 attendees gathered to sample the smorgasbord of chicken offerings, and $10,000 was raised to benefit No Kid Hungry.
Brenner Pass Chef and co-owner Brittanny Anderson says, “The RVADine community is an incredible force, and their generosity with their time and talent helped make the event a huge success. Getting to hang out with all these amazing chefs doesn’t happen that often, so it’s a real treat to get to do it and support No Kid Hungry.”
Missed out on the fried festivities? Don’t worry: Anderson says Spring Chicken will return for another helping next year.
Smoked chicken cannelloni with peas, mint, speck cream and morel mushrooms from Laine Myers of Nota Bene
Roast chicken coxinha with tomatillo, zucchini and a mole sauce made with Bright Spot Coffee, from Michelle Parrish of Soul N' Vinegar
Chefs Sunny Baweja (front) of Lehja and Adam Hall (back) of Saison preparing plates during the event
Lehja Chef and owner Sunny Baweja, who was recently nominated for a James Beard Award for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic, dished out fried chicken chaat with smoked paprika and curry leaf.
Adam Hall of Saison presented fried chicken thighs with smoked jalapeño and charred pineapple.
Commemorative beer koozies were handed out upon entry to Spring Chicken.
Craig Perkinson of Southbound preparing chicken skins before they hit the fryer.
Fried chicken skins with fermented honey and Korean chili flakes from Perkinson and Lee Gregory, chef-owner of Alewife in Church Hill.
Jason Alley, chef and co-owner of Pasture, Comfort and Bingo, also a big advocate and supporter for No Kid Hungry, plating his smoked chicken wings with a Chinese hot mustard barbecue sauce and sweet pickle salad
Chick-fil-A may not be open on Sundays, but Longoven's Patrick Phelan channeled its famous sandwich with this fried chicken sammie with kimchi pickles and ramp mayo.
Chicken wings took on a whole new meaning as Julie Heins of Secco Wine Bar presented confit wings with a red pepper jam and honey mustard sabayon.
Visiting chef Trigg Brown of Win Son in Brooklyn puts the final touch on his dish of Taiwanese popcorn chicken with charred ramp and smoked trout roe.
Host Brittanny Anderson got in touch with her Germanic roots, typically highlighted at her rustic Union Hill eatery, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and dished out chicken schnitzel with radish and ramp Caesar and white anchovy.
The chefs of Spring Chicken gathered at the end for a group shot after raising $10,000 for No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that aims to end child hunger.