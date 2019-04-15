With a Little Cluck

Brenner Pass raises $10,000 for No Kid Hungry during the debut of Spring Chicken | Photos by Eileen Mellon

Sundays and fried chicken go together like peanut butter and jelly, and with riffs on the classic comfort food prepared by a squad of Richmond’s top culinary all-stars and guest chefs plus proceeds benefiting a deserving nonprofit, the combination reaches another level. On April 14, Brenner Pass hosted Spring Chicken, an evening that encouraged chefs to re-create and elevate their favorite chicken recipes. Over 180 attendees gathered to sample the smorgasbord of chicken offerings, and $10,000 was raised to benefit No Kid Hungry.

Brenner Pass Chef and co-owner Brittanny Anderson says, “The RVADine community is an incredible force, and their generosity with their time and talent helped make the event a huge success. Getting to hang out with all these amazing chefs doesn’t happen that often, so it’s a real treat to get to do it and support No Kid Hungry.” 

Missed out on the fried festivities? Don’t worry: Anderson says Spring Chicken will return for another helping next year.

