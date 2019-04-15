With a Little Cluck

Sundays and fried chicken go together like peanut butter and jelly, and with riffs on the classic comfort food prepared by a squad of Richmond’s top culinary all-stars and guest chefs plus proceeds benefiting a deserving nonprofit, the combination reaches another level. On April 14, Brenner Pass hosted Spring Chicken, an evening that encouraged chefs to re-create and elevate their favorite chicken recipes. Over 180 attendees gathered to sample the smorgasbord of chicken offerings, and $10,000 was raised to benefit No Kid Hungry.

Brenner Pass Chef and co-owner Brittanny Anderson says, “The RVADine community is an incredible force, and their generosity with their time and talent helped make the event a huge success. Getting to hang out with all these amazing chefs doesn’t happen that often, so it’s a real treat to get to do it and support No Kid Hungry.”

Missed out on the fried festivities? Don’t worry: Anderson says Spring Chicken will return for another helping next year.

× Expand Smoked chicken cannelloni with peas, mint, speck cream and morel mushrooms from Laine Myers of Nota Bene

× Expand Roast chicken coxinha with tomatillo, zucchini and a mole sauce made with Bright Spot Coffee, from Michelle Parrish of Soul N' Vinegar

× Expand Chefs Sunny Baweja (front) of Lehja and Adam Hall (back) of Saison preparing plates during the event

× Expand Lehja Chef and owner Sunny Baweja, who was recently nominated for a James Beard Award for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic, dished out fried chicken chaat with smoked paprika and curry leaf.

× Expand Adam Hall of Saison presented fried chicken thighs with smoked jalapeño and charred pineapple.

× Expand Commemorative beer koozies were handed out upon entry to Spring Chicken.

× Expand Craig Perkinson of Southbound preparing chicken skins before they hit the fryer.

× Expand Fried chicken skins with fermented honey and Korean chili flakes from Perkinson and Lee Gregory, chef-owner of Alewife in Church Hill.

× Expand Jason Alley, chef and co-owner of Pasture, Comfort and Bingo, also a big advocate and supporter for No Kid Hungry, plating his smoked chicken wings with a Chinese hot mustard barbecue sauce and sweet pickle salad

× Expand Chick-fil-A may not be open on Sundays, but Longoven's Patrick Phelan channeled its famous sandwich with this fried chicken sammie with kimchi pickles and ramp mayo.

× Expand Chicken wings took on a whole new meaning as Julie Heins of Secco Wine Bar presented confit wings with a red pepper jam and honey mustard sabayon.

× Expand Visiting chef Trigg Brown of Win Son in Brooklyn puts the final touch on his dish of Taiwanese popcorn chicken with charred ramp and smoked trout roe.

× Expand Host Brittanny Anderson got in touch with her Germanic roots, typically highlighted at her rustic Union Hill eatery, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and dished out chicken schnitzel with radish and ramp Caesar and white anchovy.