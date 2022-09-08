Richmond Food News: Sept. 8-14

× Expand Sweet treats, brunch bites and pop-ups galore await in this week’s edition of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

With Gusto

Born in Italy, with summers spent cooking alongside her nonna in the kitchen, Sprezza founder Angela Petruzzelli has been building a catalog of recipes and honing her culinary chops since she was a child. Originally introducing her southern Italian-inspired concept as a pop-up, Petruzzelli will unveil a brick-and-mortar version in the coming months in the former Morton’s the Steakhouse space in Shockoe Slip. (Richmond magazine)

‘Love, Mom’

With school back in session, my thoughts turned to the bagged lunches my mom used to pack for me when I was growing up. While they weren’t elaborate, one thing I could count on finding inside were little handwritten notes. The heartfelt messages she shared were the most precious items in those paper sacks. (Richmond magazine)

History With a Kick

We’ve got some boozy bragging rights here in the commonwealth, with the country’s first Black winemaker, one of the top cocktail aficionados of his time and many beer pioneers calling Virginia home. Running through the end of January, the recently debuted “Cheers, Virginia!” exhibit at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture chronicles the state’s past and present in relation to imbibing. (Richmond magazine)

History Unveiled

Deb Freeman is a natural-born raconteur, and her podcast, “Setting the Table,” has gained a big following since its debut earlier this year. Recorded in Richmond and exploring topics including the origins of barbecue and Black female distillers, the 30-minute episodes offer a deeper glimpse into America’s foodways. Already renewed for a second season, it’s an intriguing blend of history and heritage to add to your listening rotation. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Seven days of imbibing for a good cause: Negroni Week returns Sept. 12-18, showcasing the Italian cocktail in all its versatile glory. Pouring classic variations alongside inventive riffs, participating bars include The Jasper, Lolita’s, The Jungle Room, The Boathouse, Jubilee, Lillie Pearl, Sabai and more.

A cherished Church Hill neighborhood event, Hog on the Hill returns Oct. 1, boasting live bands, cold brews and barbecue. The fundraising celebration benefiting the Church Hill Association takes place at Libby Hill Park from noon to 6 p.m.

Sweatshirt season is on the horizon, and Maymont is ringing in fall with its inaugural Bier-Garden, a Bavarian-style festival happening September 23-24. Swing by the Carriage House Lawn for brats via The Mayor, Jiji Frozen Custard and local brews.

ICYMI

Stay tuned for Odyssey Fish, a sister concept to Church Hill’s Alewife with chilled seafood and cocktails on tap, debuting soon from chefs Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe Jr. (Richmond magazine)

Get to know the restaurateur behind Carytown’s The Mantu and the recently opened Mantu Market, Hamidullah Noori, an Afghan native with a love for a certain pop singer. (Richmond magazine)

Check out all the bites, beverages and shops Lynchburg has to offer, just 100 miles from Richmond. (Richmond magazine)

Helming the kitchen of The Roosevelt, Executive Chef Leah Branch offers a fresh and fun perspective on the food of the South. (Richmond magazine)

From bucket hats adorned with pizza patches to beanies sporting sticks of butter, local embroidery company Crewel & Unusual dishes out food-inspired fashion. (Richmond magazine)

Belle Isle Moonshine recently rolled out a sparkly new product that also marks a big first for the company: Belle Isle Gold Fashioned, a ready-to-drink, bottled cocktail available for a limited time online and in person at the distillery.

Lady N’awlins’ last official day of business was Sunday, Sept. 4. The Main Street bar and Cajun cafe had a nearly 12-year run.

James River Week, an annual ode to one of Virginia’s greatest natural assets, begins on Saturday, Sept. 10. During the weeklong celebration, spots from Southbound to Shagbark and The Lilly Pad will feature special seafood-centric dishes with a portion of sales benefiting the James River Association.

Upcoming Events