Richmond Food News: April 18-24

Cary Street Stalwart

If you drive by 821 Cafe on a Saturday or Sunday morning, chances are there will be a crowd of folks out front waiting to snag a table. Still going strong since its inception, the vegan-friendly, approachable, diner-esque campus mainstay remains a Richmond favorite. This weekend, the crew rings in 20 years of breakfast all day, supporting local artists (peep the walls) and making a mean meat-free cheesesteak. (Richmond magazine)

What a Fungi

They’re cute, they’re coveted culinary treasures and they’re way more omnipresent than we may realize — we’re talking mushrooms. Aiming to showcase the wonders of fungi for the local community and bring patrons closer to those who cultivate them, Mushroom Mania returns to Stone Brewing Richmond this Saturday, April 20. P.S.: We also share must-try mushroom menu items around the region. (Richmond magazine)

Eat Your Greens

In the spirit of the season, writer Genevelyn Steele tracks down five dishes that embrace the herbaceous nature of spring. From a Moroccan-inspired dip at JewFro to savory-studded shortbreads and uber fresh tabbouleh, it’s a friendly (and hungry) reminder to eat your greens. (Richmond magazine)

A Spot of Magic

Dreamy sparkling teas on tap, flights for the curious and a libation bar that lists hot lattes and mocktails — Apothec is not your average tearoom. After taking full ownership earlier this year, Patricia Boor has transformed the shop into a spacious tea-lovers destination, offering food, classes and a multi-sensory expereince. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites: March 2024

We brought back Best Bites at the beginning of the year and each month, my fellow editors and I will shoutout those craveable, can’t-stop-thinking-about-it dishes or drinks. It seems I slipped on sharing our March edition, but better late than never. This go-round, we've got an unexpected banger at Lillian; a remixed, real-deal version of a classic; a remedy for those slightly sick days and a Lindsey Food Group go-to. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Stay tuned for Pink Room, a vibey cocktail lounge coming from restaurateur Brittanny Anderson and beverage director Steve Yang. (Richmond magazine)

We caught up with Stella’s Grocery longtime buyer and friend Jeannie Brady, who holds the purchasing power at the local chain of family markets. (Richmond magazine)

Service versus hospitality — head this way for my thoughts on Richmond’s state of the plate. (Richmond magazine)

With the catchphrase “stay awhile,” Dinner at Nina’s, devised by cooks Carson Bledsoe and Aura, made its residency debut this week at Stanley’s. Every Monday from 5 to 10 p.m., the hoagie hotspot will ditch the seeded rolls and cheesesteaks to put together a little something special — complete with cocktails and desserts — aimed toward industry pals who tend to have the night off.

For folks who have been pining the "L" lunch took post-pandemic, Southbound is here, have no fear. Owners Joe Sparatta and Lee Gregory kicked off the return of lunch service (Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) this week at their Bon Air restaurant.

After shuttering its Midlothian vegan restaurant in August, Yummvee’s owner Tracy Flitcraft has landed a residency at ChefSuite, a ghost kitchen that houses multiple concepts under one roof, beginning April 24. Bonus: They’ll be open until midnight Tuesday through Saturday to satisfy late-night plant-based munchies.

Taking over the former Lady N'awlins space in the Fan, a trio of longtime pals opened Smoke & Barrel on Monday, April 15.

Westray’s Finest is hitting the road for a scooptastic spring and summer Bellevue tour. The Lombardy Street ice cream shop plans to park a truck at Once Upon a Vine Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 4 to 7 p.m.

Allowing diners to ball on a budget, the spring edition of Richmond Restaurant Week returns April 22-28. More than 30 participating restaurants from Acacia to Conejo to Southern Kitchen and Revel will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu for just over $30 a person, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the local hunger-relief charity FeedMore.

Fans of funky, barrel-aged or sour brews: a two-day tasting party is going down this weekend in Powhatan. Fine Creek Brewing Co.’s Wild & Weird Festival is back for year seven with guest appearances from dozens of breweries. Pro tips: Don’t miss the blackberry ricotta pie, and plan a good playlist or podcast for the drive from the city — it’s gorgeous.

Tickets are dwindling for the forthcoming Fancy Ass Brunch. The boozy, breakfast-centric birthday bash at Charlotte’s Deli on April 28 features Leah Branch of The Roosevelt, Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops and George Carroll of The Chef Haus Catering.

The grand dame of Southern cooking, queen of greens and Freetown, Virginia, native, Edna Lewis was honored on her birthday last weekend with the unveiling of a historical marker. The dedication to the pioneering chef reads: “Edna Lewis was born here in Freetown, a community established by people emancipated from slavery, including her grandfather Chester Lewis. She learned to cook from her family using local meat and produce. In 1949 she became the chef and a partner in New York’s celebrated Café Nicholson. Lewis later cooked in other elite restaurants, where Black female chefs were rare.”

Upcoming Events