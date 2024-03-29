Best Bites: March 2024

× Expand The Mussel, Potato, Dijon Plate at Lillian (Photo courtesy Lillian)

Mussel, Potato, Dijon Plate

$18 at Lillian, 3001 W. Leigh St., Suite A, lillianoysterhall.com

While the whole feel of this new venture from the Lost Letter team is captivating — from the stunning 52-foot-long bar to a selection of bivalves that spans coast to coast — the nuanced seafood den is also cranking out some playful surprises. Enter their escabeche, a Dijon-heavy broth dotted with baby potatoes, plump mussels and shards of potato chips. It’s a salty, tangy blend of familiar yet unexpected flavors that will have you plunging your spoon in the bowl with gusto. —Eileen Mellon

Chicken Cheesesteak

$16 at Stanley’s, 2601 Park Ave., stanleysrva.com

When my Philly native pal said the chicken cheese-steak at Stanley’s, Richmond’s neighborhood hoagie joint, was the best version he’d ever had, I took the claim pretty seriously. My husband and I had decided to split our orders, but after one bite I reneged on the deal, keeping the delectable Philly all to myself. Cheesy, juicy, served on a pillowy sesame bun and paired with creamed kale — the seasonable vegetable side — the sandwich simply slapped. —Rachel Lee

Flu Fighter

$8 at North End Juice Co., northendjuiceco.com

As I’ve battled my way through sick season, the Flu Fighter smoothie from North End Juice Co. has secured a spot in my corner. A bright blend of pineapple, mango and orange juice, boosted by two of their signature wellness shots — the Medicine Man (ginger, orange, honey, apple cider vinegar) and Fuego (turmeric, ginger, orange, lemon, cayenne, black pepper) — the Flu Fighter delivers a juicy, acidic, Vitamin C-packed soother with a swift kick of heat. —Heather Palmateer

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12 at Farm + Oak, 3601 Cox Road, farmandoak.com

A spinoff of Lindsey Food Group’s beloved Lillie Pearl, Farm + Oak brings some of the downtown restaurant’s greatest hits to Glen Allen — including its signature fried Brussels sprouts. The well-charred sprouts are dressed with a sticky Asian sauce and spicy buttermilk ranch, resulting in a delicious balance of sweetness and spice, plus a satisfying creamy crunch enhanced by a sprinkle of sesame seeds. The dish is offered as a starter, but I call it dinner. —Mindy Kinsey