Richmond Food News: Nov. 16-22

× Expand From a holiday bar guide (including eight days of tastings at Celladora Wines, pictured above) to a sudsy anniversary celebration, head below for the latest in RVADine. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Food News will be taking a holiday break next week; stay tuned for its tasty return on Nov. 30.

‘Authentically Ourselves’

A restaurant in the making for the past five years, former pop-up and food hall vendor Sincero has finally found a permanent home. Owners Karen Negvesky and Alex Bobadillo have taken over the former Lucy’s space in Jackson Ward with a casual, moody, Mexican-tinged neighborhood spot featuring everything from grilled ribs and a birria melt to a mezcal Negroni. (Richmond magazine)

By the Spoonful

A crunchy clutter of spicy, savory ingredients that provide an instant boost to anything edible, chili crisp has been sweeping the nation and finding fridge space in kitchens everywhere. We caught up with four local chefs who are creating their own umami-packed versions of the condiment to talk inspiration and influences. (Richmond magazine)

A Natural High

Sometimes we need a little extra energy to get through the daily grind but don’t want to deal with end-of-day crashes. By experimenting with different naturally caffeinated beverages, a Virginia entrepreneur discovered yerba maté tea and began blending and bottling his own small-batch brews, sold as OverAchieving Tea. The smooth, steeped drinks can be found online and at area farmers markets. (Richmond magazine)

A New Cadence

For many former members of the military, the transition to civilian life can be challenging. New Richmond magazine contributor Mary Scott Hardaway shares how a former service member in Petersburg is cultivating new beginnings and community as a farmer, and how other veterans are finding meaning through cooking. (Richmond magazine)

Ho Ho Holiday Bars

Bust out those ugly sweaters and get in the spirit: Local watering holes are entering full-on holiday mode, and we’ve got the deets.

Birdie’s: The oyster bar and all-day cafe has been bedecked with sweeping garlands, trees dancing with lights and a cheery cocktail menu. The Evergreen is welcoming guests through Jan. 6. Reservations for parties of four or less can be made online, while Mondays are walk-in only.

The Jasper: Miracle on Cary is back for year six, bringing with it all the festive flair and Snowball Old Fashioned cocktails your merry heart desires. An international pop-up bar that takes over watering holes across the world, Miracle runs from Nov. 29-Dec. 31. Known for its lines (resos book up in minutes), come bundled in case you have to wait.

The Emerald Lounge: The Jasper’s island-inspired sister establishment, The Emerald Lounge, marks its first holiday season with boozy, jolly fun kicking off on Nov. 30. At Sippin’ Santa, imbibers can expect “tropical holiday drinks nestled inside an exotic winter wonderland.”

Helen’s: Richmond’s twinkly Main Street gem, Helen’s dusts off its iconic festive decor each year to add a little extra pizazz to its dining room and front windows. While it’s not technically a holiday bar, spirits are always high at Helen’s.

Hotel Greene: Starting Nov. 29, the indoor miniature golf course and downtown restaurant will transform into a 1920s Alpine chalet and ski lodge, touting transcendent decor and a festive cocktail and food menu. Challenge your boo to a game of putt-putt and sip on everything from mulled cider to eggnog.

Black Lodge: Look forward to terrifically horrible holiday puns and yuletide debauchery at the Brenner Pass-adjacent bar Nov. 28 through Dec. 31. Surely the Tower of Power (a literal tower of hot dogs, smash patties and chicken wings) is on everyone’s holiday wish list this year.

Celladora Wines: Grape fans, now is the time to sample and then stock up for the approaching family days ahead. The Fan’s Celladora Wines hosts eight days of tastings through Nov. 22.

Stanley’s: The South Philly-inspired hoagie spot promises to embrace its first holiday season with gusto. Start date TBD.

Virago Spirits: Step inside this tucked-away tasting room and cozy up with a Tahitian Holiday cocktail for an tropical winter mashup.

ICYMI

A two-tiered dumpling den and cocktail lounge, And Dim Sum is now open downtown. P.S.: Don’t miss the white tea-spiked Midori sour, a supremely easy sipper. (Richmond magazine)

Winner winner, Kwam’s Chicken Project is here with dinner. The approachable pop-up with fried fare makes another appearance this weekend, serving up the ultimate hug in a bowl — chicken noodle soup. (Richmond magazine)

Last weekend, wine makers and distributors from across the world and curious oenophiles poured into Richmond for the inaugural Encounter Wine Fair and its many satellite events. The juicy, sold-out festival left the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU buzzing as 400 guests sampled natural wines from vineyards near and far. (Richmond magazine)

Secret handshakes, special coins and a bittersweet, herbal bite — enter the world of Italian liqueur Fernet-Branca. (Richmond magazine)

Sugary sportsmanship and sweet suspense are in store at The Great RVA Bake Off. Employing young adults with developmental disabilities, Tablespoons Bakery hosts the annual event on Nov. 18 (and yours truly will be among the judges for the third year running), pairing their cookie crew with local celebs for a friendly fundraiser.

Sliding into a stall at Hatch Local food hall in Manchester, 1115 Mobile Kitchen is now serving up its traditional and vegan chicken sandwiches and nugs in its first brick-and-mortar location.

After eight years in business, Castleburg Brewery and Taproom on Ownby Lane announced it plans to close next month. This comes weeks after decade-old Isley Brewing Co. abruptly shuttered. (Richmond BizSense)

For those looking to skip the prep and post-meal cleanup of the impending holiday, dozens of area restaurants will remain open on Thanksgiving Day. (Richmond-Times Dispatch)

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded $11.4 million in back wages and damages for more than 1,000 employees of East Coast chain restaurant Plaza Azteca (with locations in Short Pump, Glen Allen, Midlothian and Richmond). (News release)

Upcoming Events

Coffee 101, Alchemy Coffee Co. (Nov. 16, 17): This buzzy class spills the beans on how to hone your latte-making skills.

TransVerses, Gold Lion Community Cafe (Nov. 17): A ticketed drag show and Trans Awareness Week celebration at the Manchester coffee shop

Dance & Dessert, Buna Kurs (Nov. 17): A traditional Ethiopian dance performance paired with a spread of treats. Be sure to try tej, an Ethiopian honey wine similar to mead.

Third Anniversary Celebration, The Veil Brewing Co. Forest Hill (Nov. 18): Ring in three years with special releases, a cocktail pop-up and, of course, tacos from Y Tu Mama.

Friendsgiving, Cirrus Vodka (Nov. 18): Holiday market with food trucks and vendors

Classic Greek Flavors, The Kitchen Classroom (Nov. 19): Learn how to whip up chicken souvlaki, zippy tzatziki, pan-seared halloumi and more.

Young Mother Pop-up, The Jasper (Nov. 19): Enter a raffle for a seat at the ticketed multicourse dinner.

The Other Side Cafe Pop-up, Reveler Experiences (Nov. 21): Nonalcoholic bottle shop Point 5 hosts a booze-free cocktail mixer.

The most delicious email of the week: Get Food News in your inbox every Thursday and keep up with the latest on the Richmond dining scene.