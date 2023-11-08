The Secret Is Out

× Expand Ar-Tea at My Noodle & Bar (Photo by Jay Paul)

Over the last decade, the bittersweet, minty, 27-ingredient amaro Fernet-Branca has woven its way into the fabric of American bar life by way of secret handshakes and brilliant marketing. The early 2010s saw shots of Fernet with ginger ale chasers crop up among bartenders in San Francisco — apropos of nothing, really, except maybe how easy it was to sneak some of the at-the-time unpopular liqueur out of its dark glass bottle. Those sips on the sly led to true love for a complex, unapologetic flavor shared among bar professionals, and Fernet shots became the way to greet one another. The branding team at Fernet-Branca took notice of the industry insider trend and created a coin to present when buying a round for each other (whoever doesn’t have their coin on them pays). These days, Fernet has been unleashed on the masses, including right here in Richmond.

Carmela’s Milkshake

Black Lodge

Yes, it’s November, and yes, there’s still reason for an icy drink. The frozen Fernet and Coke is a shivery riff on the Argentinian sipper Fernet con Cola (Argentina has loved Fernet since the 1800s) and a nod to mob boss wife Carmela Soprano’s go-to for “settling her stomach.”

Ar-Tea

My Noodle & Bar

My Noodle crafts many successfully playful cocktails, and this one’s a hit: rye whiskey, Fernet, housemade Thai syrup, apple-honey tea and cider conjure a fall slurper whose bitter, punchy layers are rounded by comforting apple.

Chilled Fernet Shots

Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille

Simply love Fernet, or want to give it a try? Order a chilled shot to sip by Patrick Henry’s fireplace, or head to the twinkly back patio if you’ve already warmed up. The homey dive never fails to please, and a round of mentholated cheer during the holidays adds to the experience.

The Undisputed Champ

The Savory Grain

Rittenhouse rye, lemon juice and chile-honey syrup meet Fernet in a fresh and invigorating way. This is a fun offering for Fernet fans who love how it plays unexpectedly well with others.