Oh, Natural

Like any industry, in the world of wine, trends come and go. What’s fashionable to have in your glass one year may be passe the next. But over the past decade, the natural wine movement, which champions biodynamic farming and low-intervention production methods, has proven that it is anything but a trend. Now Virginia is getting its first ever natural wine fair, welcoming devotees and novices alike: Encounter, a tasting event featuring dozens of producers from all over the world, will make its debut at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU on Sunday, Nov. 12.

When Pizza Bones and Friend Bar owner Ashley Patino was living in San Francisco and working as a baker at the renowned Tartine, she was drawn to the natural wine community. Each year she marked her calendar for Brumaire, a now-defunct natural wine fair held in Oakland, California. After returning to Richmond and opening her business, Patino decided she wanted to bring something similar to Virginia.

“Wine producers come to Richmond on occasion, and they’re like, ‘Why are you sending me here?’ But then they come, and they have the best time and they love Richmond,” Patino says. “I want everybody to love Richmond as much as I do. So I was like, ‘How do we get them to come to Richmond and not just [to] New York or LA or California?’”

The answer was to offer the vendors a stipend, something Patino learned was almost unheard of in the world of wine festivals. The idea worked, and Patino and her team of distributors and fellow local business owners — including Perry D’Angelo of Plant Wines, Sean Eubank of Native Wine Selections, Second Bottle owner Erin Keene and Sub Rosa Bakery’s Evrim Dogu — started mapping out the event, which they dubbed Encounter.

“It’s called Encounter because it’s meant less for industry people and more for the consumers who come to our wine tastings every Thursday. It’s just like that, but on a much bigger scale,” Patino says. “Education and awareness that natural wine comes from agriculture is the whole mission.”

Participants will receive a pin, a glass to take home, a spit cup and a pamphlet (designed by nonprofit beneficiary Studio Two Three). They’ll have access to taste wines from 35 unique producers, with an opportunity to buy limited quantities of bottles to take home. The pamphlet will also point visitors toward shops around Richmond that carry these and similar wines. Tickets are $45 per person for the tasting, which takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. For an additional $10, guests can sit in on a panel discussion called “What We Talk About When We Talk About Natural Wine.”

The discussion includes some impressive names in the industry, including author and “queen of natural wine” Alice Feiring, as well as Mads Kleppe, beverage and wine director for the past 14 years at the acclaimed Copenhagen restaurant Noma. Wine professionals Lee Campbell and Tim Jordan, cider makers Patrick Collins and Danielle LeCompte of Crozet’s Patois Cider, and VCU professor Jesse Goldstein will also contribute to the discussion.

In addition to the programming at the ICA, Encounter is also supporting more than a dozen satellite events around town leading up the event, at wine-centric spots including Penny’s Wine Shop, Adarra and Alewife. Those pre-festival activities range from casual tastings to multicourse dinners at area restaurants and other vino-friendly establishments. Reservations for each event are managed by the host venue.

Patino says tasting and talking about wine is the key to developing a broader understanding of the industry, something she hopes Encounter will facilitate. “You learn more by tasting more, whether you can put words to it or not,” she says. “I want consumers to understand that wine is an agricultural product. It comes from the ground. If you care about eating organic produce, maybe you’ll also care about drinking organic wine.”

