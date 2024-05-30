Richmond Food News: May 30-June 5

× Expand Feast on a bagel residency, our Best Bites, a celeb appearance and more of week’s Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Pull up a Chair

Call it a two-for-one special: Stock, a Nordic-inspired restaurant inside contemporary furniture store Txtur, recently made its debut in Manchester. Think modern-day Ikea, but instead of Swedish meatballs, there’s Scandinavian smørrebrød. The family-owned business began in Roanoke and is complete with a cafe, restaurant and bar alongside the furniture offerings. Bonus: Sipping and snacking in the showroom are encouraged. (Richmond magazine)

Bold and Bright

If you’ve dined in Richmond in the past decade or so, there’s a chance you’ll recognize Laura Lee’s server Ryan Harris. We caught up with the friendly front-of-house staffer to talk about their love for tats, memorable jobs and off-duty hobbies. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

In our latest edition of staff dining picks, pregnancy cravings lead us to a North Side nook, we rejoice in tamales made with love on Horsepen, and we share deets on a grilled cheese sandwich that has been Richmond mag verified. Sorry, lactose-intolerant folks, we were feeling cheesy this month. (Richmond magazine)

Famous Fruit

With an origin dating back to the early 1900s, the Wood’s Famous Brimmer Tomato is a local living legend. The showstopper Richmond-born breed offers a unique glimpse of the past, and it can be found growing at local farms including Village Garden in Hanover. (R•Home)

Mark Those Calendars

On Juneteenth (Wednesday, June 19), The Roosevelt restaurant in Church Hill will host “A Night With Leni Sorensen,” an intimate dinner and celebration narrated by the chef, culinary historian and Virginia native. Now operating Indigo House at her farmstead in Crozet, Sorensen will discuss her life over nine courses inspired by her journey. Bonus: wine pairings by Troy Hancock and cocktails from Ryan Wirt.

The RVA Black Farmers Market is making its seasonal return at a new location — Shalom Farms. Founded in 2021, the bimonthly Sunday market kicks off on June 9.

For the next few weeks, Celladora Wines is calling on a handful of chefs to fill in while their head honcho in the kitchen, Ben Burakoff, gets hitched. Find Hans Doxzen of German-influenced pop-up Quarter Horse, Kathryn Schmitz of produce-focused VegTable and a couple of brunches from their current lunch chef, Olivia Wilson, on the schedule.

Loud and Queer

Scott’s Addition Pridefest is back June 1 and 2 for a two-day, choose-your-own adventure party including two dozen participants from the neighborhood, and everyone is invited. On the agenda: a Give Back Brunch at River City Roll; a patio party at Pinky’s; a beer release at Vasen Brewing Co.; food and drink specials at Fighting Fish and Lillian; drink specials at Moore Street Cafe, Starr Hill Brewery, Reservoir Distillery and Grit Coffee; and, in very Richmond fashion, flash tats.

In Manchester, The Queer Weekend is upon us. June 1 and 2, RVA Makers Market is hosting a block party and anniversary celebration taking place between Basic City Beer Co. and Legend Brewing Co.

ICYMI

For 100 years, Richmonders have found comfort through Sally Bell Kitchen’s baked goods and boxed lunches. The local institution celebrates a century this year. (Richmond magazine)

Take a trip down memory lane with neighborhood standby The Hill Cafe. (Richmond magazine)

A venture from the former chef and owner of The Shaved Duck, Trouvaille recently premiered at 203 N. Lombardy St., its name a nod to a nearby alley that translates from the French as “lucky find.” (Richmond magazine)

Get to know the owner and friendly force behind East End comfort joint Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen. (Richmond magazine)

A falafel-filled, tzatziki-tinged, 46-year-strong local tradition, the Richmond Greek Festival is upon us. From May 30-June 2, Greek classics including moussaka and souvlaki are being served under the massive tents at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. If your social meter is drained from the holiday weekend, snag dishes to go for an at-home feast.

In true summer spirit, island-inspired drinking den The Emerald Lounge is staying open later. We’ve gained an extra drinking hour, with the bar now serving until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Bonus: a five-hour-long happy hour on Sundays. Speaking of happy hour, oenophiles can now pop into Penny’s Wine Shop for $8 glasses on Fridays (3 to 5 p.m.) and Saturdays (2 to 5 p.m.)

Sourdough pop-up Sunday Bagel is holding down a mini residency at Fan boutique Na Nin for the entire month of June. Find husband-and-wife bagel duo Julie and Jesse Roberts serving “loosies” (and some fun specials) every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A couple of weeks ago, it was Bill Nye and Pharrell Williams who were popping into RVA restaurants. This week, it’s rapper and producer Anderson .Paak. After curiously passing by the only non-drive-thru Sonic he’s ever seen, .Paak went to veggie-friendly staple 821 Cafe followed by The Savory Grain and Daydream Fest at Main Line Brewery.

After pivoting from their beloved Ethiopian restaurant to launch frozen food line Nile Kitchen, brothers Yoseph and Benyam Teklemariam and their mother, Yeshi, have officially landed their products in stores. Look for them at Ellwood Thompson’s, Libbie Market, Union Market and more.

It seems renowned pop-up chef Daniel Harthausen of Young Mother has headed south. The winner of Max’s “The Big Brunch” is working in the kitchen at Late Air, a natural wine bar in Savannah, Georgia. Stay tuned for more details. (Eater)

