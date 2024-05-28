Best Bites: May 2024

× Expand Tamales from La Doña Cocina Mexicana Restaurant (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Tamales

$4.25 each at La Doña Cocina Mexicana Restaurant, 6404 Horsepen Road

A weekend-only offering, the tamales at this bright and friendly family-owned restaurant are the creations of chef and co-owner Paty Bahena, originally of Guerrero, Mexico. Banana leaves are caked with layers of masa and laden with pulled chicken or pork in homey red or green sauces. —Eileen Mellon

Macaroni Bowl

$12 at Fuzzy Cactus, 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

The first question people normally ask about my pregnancy is what food I’m craving. My answer: mac and cheese. To the rescue is my North Side neighborhood spot Fuzzy Cactus. Their macaroni bowl with cheddar jack, cotija and scallions (with a fried chicken add-on) has been a gooey godsend when late-night cravings hit. —Rachel Lee

Signature Grilled Cheese

$10 at Truckle Cheesemongers, 714 N. Sheppard St.

I trust the cheesemongers at Truckle with the same unquestioning faith usually reserved for close family members and lifelong friends. This humble yet incredible sandwich is what built that trust. Prominently featuring Shelburne Farms cheddar (aged for two years), it’s accompanied by lemon-tarragon mayo and grilled to buttery, crispy perfection. —Kevin Johnson