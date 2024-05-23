Richmond Food News: May 23-29

× Expand Products from Richmond-based sausage purveyor The Mayor (whose kimchi dog is pictured above) will soon be available in Virginia locations of a popular supermarket. Head below for more details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

An American Classic

In a world where change is the only constant, it feels as if time has stopped at Sally Bell’s Kitchen, a Richmond dining institution celebrating its centennial in 2024. Known for its twine-wrapped boxed lunches with pecan-topped cheese wafers, waxed-paper-wrapped deviled eggs and lovingly iced upside-down cupcakes, the James Beard Award-winning business has never left the family. With 100 years of memories, we dive into the story of one of the city’s most beloved culinary gems. (Richmond magazine)

A Lucky Find

A Fan building that has housed a series of restaurants over the decades, including Balliceaux, Poor Boys and cigar bar Brun, has a fresh tenant. Trouvaille recently debuted at 203 N. Lombardy St., its name a nod to a nearby alley that translates from the French as “lucky find.” The locally, seasonally driven concept is helmed by chef Joe Kmetz, formerly of The Shaved Duck, with his co-owner, dining industry veteran Jennie Garriques. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Each month, we reminisce about a Richmond-area restaurant that has been in business 15 years or longer. Next up, a neighborhood spot holding it down since 1989 that’s earned a reputation for bangin’ blue-plate specials and easygoing vibes: The Hill Cafe. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Helen Holmes

For our latest Spotlight, we caught up with Helen Holmes, matriarch at Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen and East End comfort food queen. Learn about her connection to the building that now houses her business, the tunes she can’t stop singing and must-orders that keep customers coming back. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

One of the longest-running local food festivals returns next weekend for its 46th edition. From May 30-June 2, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral hosts the Richmond Greek Festival, a load-up-the-tray feast of moussaka and pastichio, tender souvlaki, and flaky spanakopita. Pro tip: Grab pastries to go for post-fest indulging.

Are you ready to rumble? Wine bar Jardin is hosting a grape knowledge throw-down during its third annual Blind Tasting Championship and sipping extravaganza.

If you’re looking to secure an easy plan for Father’s Day, Char and Cheers is calling. Triple Crossing Beer in Fulton is throwing a pop-up party on June 15 with barbecue, bourbon from Reservoir Distillery and live tunes.

ICYMI

Over the weekend, chef and restaurateur Brittanny Anderson and beverage director Steve Yang introduced Pink Room, an 18-seat cocktail lounge in Union Hill serving pink martinis and retro-meets-postmodern vibes (and more than one Miss Piggy spotting). Think petite house party with an ever-rotating food and drink menu, all crafted with fun in mind. (Richmond magazine)

Dubbed the Asian Wegmans, 45,000-square-foot shopping wonderland Lotte Plaza Market recently opened at 7801 W. Broad St. (Richmond magazine)

Family-run Agriberry Farm has carved out a juicy niche as the region’s premier fruit purveyor. (Richmond magazine)

Our latest 5 Faves celebrates a summer dessert classic, locally made pound cakes. (Richmond magazine)

If you shop at Kroger, keep your eyes peeled for a familiar, local name in the meat section: Kyle Morse, founder of The Mayor, has landed his heritage breed sausages — linguica, fennel garlic, hot Italian, maple sage and bratwurst — at 34 Virginia locations of the grocery chain.

Taco Bamba fans, rejoice. The Northern Virginia-based chain and James Beard Award-winning eatery will make its Richmond debut on June 4 at Willow Lawn. Each of the 15 shops has offerings that are unique to the outpost, in this case including the Scott’s Addiction and Rich Men tacos and an appearance from AR’s Hot Southern Honey.

An unexpected hit at Henrico’s Thai Won On: fish and chips. The UK classic, originally offered as a takeout-friendly menu item, has turned into one of the restaurant’s most requested dishes and the inspiration for a forthcoming concept. Stay tuned for owners and spouses Joy Supanya and Jon Niemiec to introduce The British Embassy at 1116 E. Main St. (Richmond BizSense)

A Ford Motor Co.-themed restaurant (you read that correctly) is headed to Short Pump. The new-to-Richmond restaurant chain Ford’s Garage is slated to open at 11275 W. Broad St. (Richmond BizSense)

Inspired by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ current “Samurai Armor” exhibition, Lucky AF, Fighting Fish, Osaka and Wild Ginger are offering special sushi rolls at each restaurant.

Winning free coffee for a year is essentially a caffeine lover’s dream, and Lamplighter Coffee Roasters will be making that dream come true for one lucky pro-choice community member as part of a fundraiser for the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project.

RVA Love

A number of Richmond food and beverage pros — from Laine Myers of Oro to Tiara Smith of Drop Off Chef — are part of a competition presented by celebrity chef Carla Hall. Votes for Favorite Chef can be cast daily, and securing a win includes a spot on the cover of Taste of Home magazine, a chance to cook with Hall and $25,000.

Southern Living has recognized Rabia Kamara, the ice cream artisan behind Ruby Scoops, for her meaningful flavors that connect culture and history. Currently, her lineup includes options influenced by Asian and Pacific Island cuisine, such as ube cookies and cream and calamansi, with Juneteenth-inspired flavors coming next month.

Set the DVR or tune in Monday, May 27, to catch prize-winning Richmond pitmaster Tuffy Stone, aka “The Professor,” on the Outdoor Channel show “Life of Fire.” Tennessee pitmaster and restaurateur Pat Martin calls on his pal to talk about the history of Virginia ham. (News release)

Upcoming Events