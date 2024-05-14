× Expand A strawberry Gimme Cup from Gimme Pound Cakes (Photo courtesy Gimme Pound Cakes)

1. Strawberry Gimme Cup

$4.59, Gimme Pound Cakes

Baker Kimberly Fox-Knight delivers slices, half-cakes and Gimme Cups twice a week to The Market at 25th in Union Hill. Her take on a cake jar, portable strawberry Gimme Cups smother dense cake cubes with fresh strawberries, oozy strawberry drizzle and whipped cream.

2. 5-Flavor Pound Cake

$2.95 per slice, Cakes Too!

The snug patio of Bon Air’s Front Porch Cakes & Eatery serves boxed lunches — a slice of thick pound cake included. But, if it’s a dessert-only day, head a few doors down to sister bakery Cakes Too!, where 21 types of pound cake await. A Southern specialty, 5-Flavor pound cake is a classic combination of coconut, lemon, almond and vanilla extracts with plenty of butter.

3. Fried Pound Cake

$5 per slice, SweetnPurdy Bake Shop

Catch SweetnPurdy popping up at Kat’s Breakfast & Lunch downtown or aboard the cake bus parked at Chesterfield’s Magnolia Green. This hit from the online bakery features fried slabs of vanilla pound cake lashed with buttery grill marks; its cratered surface resembles Texas toast.

4. Chocolate Pound Cake

$4 per slice, Big Herm’s Kitchen

Since the pandemic, Big Herm’s has been operating out of Nomad Deli & Catering Co. on Brookland Park Boulevard, but one thing that hasn’t changed are its luscious chocolate cake slices. Make sure to order online before heading to North Side for pickup.

5. French Toast Pound Cake

$45-$55, A Taste of Heaven Catering

Taste of Heaven specializes in immoderate pound cakes. Choose from vintage options such as sour cream or red velvet, or party pound cakes including strawberry cheesecake or rum-infused Key lime. Most decadent of all is the French toast-inspired version, which dunks slices of pound cake in cinnamon, egg and cream before caramelizing it into a custardy breakfast-dessert twofer.