Richmond Food News: May 16-22

× Expand Blue crabs get your wheels turning about Memorial Day seafood feasts? Head below for more details about the newly opened Lotte Plaza Market, where you’ll find these beauts and much more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Lotte to Love

There are grocery stores, and then there are grocery experiences. Lotte Plaza Market, a sprawling, 45,000-square-foot Asian grocer hailing from Maryland and stocked with everything from Korean melons to fresh noodles and snacks galore, is undoubtedly the latter. The shopping wonderland, complete with a food court, forthcoming French-Korean bakery, and seafood and meat counters, recently debuted its 16th East Coast outpost on West Broad Street. Grab a friend and experience the abundance. (Richmond magazine)

Take Your Pick

One of my favorite times of year is berry season. Living in Richmond, that often means scoring fruit from Agriberry Farm at local markets or enjoying their berries in dishes and drinks at restaurants around the city. A name that has become synonymous with local produce, the multigenerational family farm has carved out a juicy niche. (Richmond magazine)

Get Caked

A buttery comfort-food classic — plop one on the table at your next cookout and await high praise — pound cakes are front and center in our latest edition of 5 Faves. From a simple chocolate version to a coconut-lemon-vanilla creation rooted in the South and portable pound cake in a cup, writer Genevelyn Steele has multiple locally made options to satiate that sweet tooth. (Richmond magazine)

Pretty in Pink

Paris Hilton vibes, rosy martinis and postmodern flair await at chef and restaurateur Brittanny Anderson’s soon-to-debut cocktail den, Pink Room. The 18-seat lounge connected to Metzger Bar & Butchery will introduce itself Friday at 5 p.m., with beverage guru Steve Yang behind the bar. Also, be on the lookout for Birthday Girls, an exclusive petite bivalve cultivated for Pink Room by Virginia-based, women-owned Matheson Oyster Co. (Richmond magazine)

Hungry Eyes

RVADine celebrity spottings (it’s a thing now)

I spy with my little eye Bill Nye. The bow-tie-wearing science guy we all learned to love through his namesake PBS show was spotted snagging a meal in RVA. A server at Toast snapped a pic with the famous science advocate earlier this week. P.S.: He was not wearing a bow tie.

Currently filming his forthcoming biopic in Richmond, hip-hop artist, producer and 757 native Pharrell Williams stopped by Hull Street seafood standby Croaker’s Spot for a meal. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

ICYMI

After years of cruising her honeydew-colored, plant-based food cart around the city, Tiny Vegan has put it in park to open a restaurant in Carytown. (Richmond magazine)

Sprouts, nutrient-packed little greens, are clipped to order through local biz Essential RVA Microgreens. (Richmond magazine)

The recently debuted Latino Farmers Market aims to amplify food businesses within the Latino and Hispanic communities. (Richmond magazine)

With almost 40 years of events under its belt, the Lebanese Food Festival returns to St. Anthony Maronite Church in Glen Allen this weekend, May 17-19. A falafel-filled Richmond ritual since 1984, preparation begins almost nine months in advance for the multiday feast. Pro tip: Order online for easy pickup.

Supporting Richmond Public Schools and continuing through May 28, the Celebrate RPS online auction presents experiences that include a VIP-style soiree at The Emerald Lounge’s holiday pop-up bar, Sippin’ Santa; designing your own sandwich at Fan institution Garnett’s; and an at-home wine party with Lance Lemon of Penny’s Wine Shop.

Chartreuse — it’s an enticing color, an herbaceous French liqueur and the star of a delightful cocktail at The Emerald Lounge. In celebration of the centuries-old spirit’s birthday, the bar is shaking up a tropical-tinged, mint-kissed concoction dubbed Pina Verde that’s “nestled in with that good ice,” aka crushed.

Aiming for a July opening, Polpetti, purveyor of Italian sandwiches and other goods, plans to open a storefront at 515 N. Harrison St., formerly home to Capitol Waffle Shop. (Richmond BizSense)

Having previously announced plans for a taproom in Church Hill, the owner of Trapezium Brewing Co. and real estate firm Waukeshaw Development (and former Richmond magazine contributor) Dave McCormack has scrapped the project. Instead, the building at 520 N. 25th St. will be converted into office space. (Richmond BizSense)

Black Heath Meadery is welcoming a sudsy new neighbor. Stay tuned for more details on Brainstorm Brewhouse, a project coming soon to the Hive.

A two-in-one sports bar and card shop is debuting in Scott’s Addition. Located at 3117 W. Leigh St., Graybo’s Sports Cards and Parlay Bar & Lounge at Graybo’s, helmed by local developer Duke Dodson of Dodson Companies, opens May 18. (News release)

Upcoming Events