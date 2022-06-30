Richmond Food News: June 30-July 6

× Expand From pop-ups to food-centric fundraising efforts to opening dates, head below for all this week's Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Refreshing Perspective

Gin bursting with botanicals; oaky, aromatic whiskeys; rosés and crisp lagers — all nonalcoholic, zero-proof or alcohol-removed, and all available at a newly opened shop in Carytown. Point 5 is a bottle shop dedicated to spirit-free alternatives to boozy beverages, including drinks packed with natural mood boosters. Shop owner Jody Short welcomes imbibers to explore the rapidly growing mindful drinking movement. (Richmond magazine)

Fruits of the Earth

A celebration of heirloom tomatoes and Virginia wines, the Summer Supper Somm dinner series from Village Garden and Barboursville Vineyards returns for a second year, joined this time around by Duke’s mayo. Showcasing local ’maters in all their glory, 22 restaurants across the region will offer varied dining experiences as an ode to the fruits of the vine. P.S.: Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches will release a Richmond-exclusive peanut butter, banana and mayo sandwich made with Duke’s for the month of July. (Richmond magazine)

Taste of the Tropics

From the first bite into their tangy flesh, mangoes burst with sweet notes that transport us to tropical lands. In this month’s Ingredient feature, writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz tackles the juicy stone fruit, covering everything from how to buy them to where to find them around town. (Richmond magazine)

Rhapsody in Blue

Plan to arrive at your next backyard cookout with a dessert to impress. JC Desserts’ Justin Ross, a contestant on season eight of Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship,” shares the deets for a creamy blueberry trifle that has me whipping out the coconut, mascarpone and bountiful summer berries. (Richmond magazine)

Smooth Operators

The unofficial mantra of summer: cold and carbonated. From an Aperol spritz meets Paloma tipple to a lemon drop-inspired twist, writer Bird Cox has rallied a collection of refreshing sips at local spots Frozay, Kabana Rooftop, Postbellum and The Verdant Lady. If AC and chill is more your style, we also have the recipes to whip up the cool cocktails at home. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Additions

R&L Hospitality Group, the team behind Lunch and Supper, has unveiled a new concept. After bidding adieu to the Brunch space on Main Street — which is now home to SB’s Main Street Love Shack — the crew has converted the Lunch building at 1213 Summit Ave. into Brunch JR, serving brunch pies, egg skillets and a breakfast grazing board.

The third location of fried chicken spot Buttermilk and Honey from husband-and-wife team Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey debuted June 24 in the former Pop’s Market on Grace space.

Fat Rabbit bakery will soon be hopping into Union Hill. Onetime college dorm-room baker Ellyn Hopper plans to fill the pastry case with Hoptart hand pies, bagel-sized English muffins, old-fashioned buckles and more when she opens the shop's doors July 13.

Carytown recently welcomed The Spice & Tea Exchange of Richmond — a Nashville-based mini chain home to spices, exotic teas, olive oils and more — to 3007 W. Cary St.

For a Cause

In the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, the restaurant industry is responding in a number of ways, and you can, too:

Cobra Burger is raffling off a number of food-focused fundraising packages with 100% of proceeds benefiting Seven Hills Family Medicine. The packages are stocked with everything from restaurant swag to gift cards from some of RVA’s finest in food including Sub Rosa Bakery, Alewife, Laura Lee’s and more. Entries are $40 and can be purchased through Sunday.

With a portion of proceeds benefiting the ACLU, Courthouse Creek Cider has introduced Notorious R.I.G., a nod to late Supreme Court justice and cultural icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg and intended to be drunk "in dissent to any law, rule, or regulation that discriminates or attempts to restrict one’s autonomy."

The Jewish- and Mediterranean-inspired pop-up Susie & Esther is raffling a dinner for two from their OG menu with all proceeds donated to the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project. Entries can be made via Venmo (@susieandesther) and are $10.

For the remainder of the week, patrons can order a Downtown Soulvilles cocktail — rye, gin, grapefruit, hop honey and Cocchi Rosa — from Metzger Bar & Butchery, and all proceeds will go to the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project.

ICYMI

Breakfast and brunch reign supreme seven days a week at Biscuits & Gravy, a neighboring sister concept from the owners of Tang & Biscuit located in the longtime Dairy Bar space. (Richmond magazine)

Harnessing their entrepreneurial spirit and marking an industry shift, area bartenders turn to consulting, mobile gigs and canned cocktails. (Richmond magazine)

Young Mother, a Japanese- and Korean-inspired pop-up from a 26-year-old chef, has become one of Richmond’s hottest dining tickets. (Richmond magazine)

Iraq natives and brothers, Shawarma Bistro owners Ahmed Alhasani and Mohammed Mohammed offer a taste of authentic Middle Eastern cuisine at their unassuming Gayton Road eatery. (Richmond magazine)

Taking over the former Africanne on Main location, food truck GMT (Grilled Meats & Treats) will debut its brick-and-mortar eatery on Saturday, July 2.

In big beer news, Stone Brewing Co., which originated in California and opened a Richmond outpost in 2016, announced that they have been acquired by Japanese beverage conglomerate Sapporo Holdings Ltd. for $168 million, the move sparking feelings among beer drinkers reminiscent of when Devil’s Backbone was acquired by AB InBev. The fate of the Intermediate Terminal building at 3101 E. Main St., once slated to be a Stone brewpub, remains unclear. (Richmond BizSense)

If you’re a sucker for a seasonal orechiette, get excited by the phrase “ramp ravioli” and believe carbs make the world go round, this one’s for you. Italian-inspired concept Oro has introduced a summer CSA that guarantees a biweekly share of pasta from early July to early September.

Tickets are currently on sale for a top-secret cocktail pop-up at Fulton Hill’s Blue Atlas. The only confirmed facts: Rock your cocktail attire, and a passcode is needed for entry.

RVA Love

Longoven may be known for its gastronomic flair and multicourse tasting menus, but the Scott's Addition restaurant is also the recent recipient of a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. (News release)

Hanna Raskin, the James Beard Award-winning food writer and journalist, recently rolled out an I-95 eating guide on Substack’s The Food Section chronicling eateries worth a pit stop along the East Coast highway, and Petersburg got a whole lot of love. Whether you’re hitting the road for vacay, or venturing out to the ’Burg for a bite, it’s worth a read.

While in town for a performance at Short Pump’s Funny Bone, stand-up comedian, actor and former SNL star Tracy Morgan paid a fried-and-true visit to Jackson Ward’s Mama J’s.

