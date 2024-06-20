Richmond Food News: June 20-26

× Expand If these blackberries caught your eye, head below for details on a pick-your-own event this Saturday at Agriberry Farm and more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Pairing of Passions

A concept bringing together two of life’s most compatible joys, Abi’s Books & Brews is set to open by the end of the month in the Fan near VCU. Part coffee shop, part bookstore, the project is helmed by owners and spouses Keith and Mailie Duffin and boasts everything from locally made pastries and gelato to a banned book nook. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

A Patterson Avenue favorite takes center stage in our latest reminiscence about a long-standing spot on the Richmond restaurant scene. With a Chinese and Polynesian mashup menu seemingly bigger than the restaurant itself, Tiki-Tiki has been open for lunch and dinner — and serving flaming punch bowls — since 1976. (Richmond magazine)

Cool and Collected

If you hear the words “heat wave” and visions of Dole Whips, snow cones and sorbet come to mind, a) we should be friends, and b) you’re in luck. Writer Lauren Vincelli has crafted a handy guide featuring 10 tasty ways to keep cool this summer, including gelato served from a traveling cart, fruity ice pops, boozy soft serve and icy-cold tropical cocktails. Fun fact: All the picks are dairy free. (Richmond magazine)

Pizza Party

After three years in business, Pizza Bones has solidified itself as a community hub in Union Hill, known for its stellar sourdough pies, primo selection of natural wines and weekly market. In our latest Spotlight, we caught up with its owner and baker-in-chief, Ashley Patino, to talk about her favorite ’tini in town, the restaurant’s newly launched movie nights and her femme-focused playlist. (Richmond magazine)

Summer Tomato Tour

It’s officially the juiciest time of the year: Village Garden farmers David and Barbara Hunsaker and sommelier Jason Tesauro of Barboursville Vineyards are calling upon top chefs to elevate the humble tomato through the fourth iteration of their Summer Supper Somm dinner series. This season’s tomato tour kicks off at Lehja on June 24; heads to Shagbark and Amuse; includes out-of-town stops in Savannah, Georgia, and Bristol (Appalachian-influenced Hickory, helmed by James Beard Award-nominated chef Travis Milton, formerly of RVA); and wraps up at Quirk Hotel. Check out the full list of participants and secure a spot.

ICYMI

Channeling the feels and food of Jalisco, Mexico, Cochiloco is the latest venture from brothers Paulo and Nelson Benavides. Don’t miss their tacos dorados, a recipe from their mother. (Richmond magazine)

Stay tuned for a cocktail lounge from Richmond-based Cirrus Vodka to debut in Scott’s Addition in the forthcoming Ballast development. Bonus: Slack Tide, a restaurant helmed by former Dutch & Co. chef Caleb Shriver. (Richmond magazine)

Load up the wagon and fill those produce bags; farmers market season has arrived. (Richmond magazine)

Serving remixed franks and odes to the classics, roaming pop-up Horne Dogs has gained a faithful following. (Richmond magazine)

Calling all commonwealth-based bartenders with a competitive streak: The title of Virginia’s Best Cocktail 2024 is up for grabs. Drawing inspo from the approaching Summer Olympics in Paris, the inaugural Virginia Cocktail Games is accepting entries through June 21. Following a digital round of voting, the top five regional finalists will participate in a live cocktail competition at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Sept. 14.

A new docuseries from VPM will offer a deeper look into the life of Edna Lewis, a Virginia native and the grand dame of Southern cooking. “Finding Edna Lewis” premieres July 19, with new seven-minute episodes being released monthly through February of next year.

Secret Supper Society, the in-the-know dinner series, is back with a nostalgic, down-home, matriarch-inspired edition. Channeling the comforts of Granny’s house, the event promises a memory-driven, multicourse meal from chef Xavier Beverly (formerly of Ellwood Thompson’s). Tickets are currently on sale for the June 30 gathering.

Richmond’s Rosé Crawl — a celebration originally founded by the now-shuttered Secco Wine Bar, then organized by Secco in partnership with Acacia Mid-town — is back. On Thursday, July 11, Libbie Mill-Midtown establishments Acacia, Brass Tap, Crafted, Shagbark and Yellow Umbrella Provisions are pouring glasses of the unofficial wine of summer.

The Veil Brewing Co. recently collaborated with Safe Bars — an organization composed of local hospitality workers and prevention professionals whose mission is to address sexual assault and harassment in establishments that serve alcohol — to create Direct Approach, a tart Berliner Weisse beer. Worth noting: 10% of all sales of four-packs and drafts will be donated back to Safe Bars.

RVA Love

Pitmaster and smoky patriarch of The Original Ronnie’s BBQ Ronnie Logan celebrated his 72nd birthday with a cherry-studded cake and a big win: The Ronnie’s crew won Best Cook Team in the Six in the City Southern BBQ competition earlier this week in Chicago.

A number of regional farmers markets have earned the state’s first-ever gold-star certification. The Virginia Farmers Market Association’s inaugural list of top-notch markets includes RVA Big Market, Goochland Farmers Market, Powhatan Village Farmers Market, Manakin Market and the South of the James Farmers Market.

Upcoming Events