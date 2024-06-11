This Little Piggy

× Expand Blue oyster mushrooms from Rappahannock River Mushrooms (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

1. Rappahannock River Mushrooms

$9 for 8 ounces at Birdhouse Farmers Market

A summery Tuesday escape: Swing by the Birdhouse Farmers Market (3 to 6:30 p.m.) after taking a dip in the Randolph Pool. Part of the lineup of market regulars, the folks behind the Rappahannock table specialize in culinary mushrooms such as oyster, lion’s mane and maitake. Snag some fungi for a future grill sesh.

2. Bellair Farm Eggs, Beef and Produce

Prices vary, at South of the James Farmers Market

An Albemarle County organic livestock and produce farm, Bellair Farm makes its sole Richmond appearance Sundays at Forest Hill Park. While its vibrant foliage pulls marketgoers in, it’s their heritage eggs, grass-fed, dry-aged Red Devon beef and vegetable CSA pickup that bring buggies to a full stop. Preorder online or take your chances at the market.

3. Caromont Farm Chevre

$12 to $13 at Birdhouse Farmers Market

Tubs of savory piquillo pepper, aromatic herbes de Provence or luxurious Italian truffle chevre are on display at this Virginia-based micro-fromager’s market stand. Caromont Farm’s 6-ounce containers of tangy, satiny, goat cheese spreads tuck neatly into a cooler or pair perfectly with a snacky, AC-fueled Netflix binge at home.

4. JC Desserts Cronuts

$6 at RVA Big Market

A decadent base of flaky, buttery croissant dough gets proofed, bathed in hot oil and tossed in cinnamon sugar before it’s lacquered with a seasonal glaze, such as strawberry. These boulders from baker Justin Ross are double the size of a doughnut and have a dedicated fan base.

5. Lovin’ From My Oven Desserts

Prices vary, at Ashland Farmers Market

A Mediterranean-Egyptian bakery, Lovin From My Oven crafts exotic desserts that quell cravings for any other sweets. Must-try treats include pecan-hazelnut baklava, chocolate-stuffed dates and the Syrian specialty halawet el jibn, a sweet mozzarella dough filled with clotted cream, drizzled with sugar syrup and sprinkled with chopped pistachios.