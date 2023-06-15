Richmond Food News: June 15-21

× Expand Head below for the latest helping of Richmond Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Good Vibrations

It’s been a minute since the Richmond dining community gathered for a big event under one roof, and The Positive Vibe Foundation — the nonprofit that trains young adults with disabilities for careers in the culinary field — is looking to change that. Executive Director Michele Jones and board member Jason Alley, best known for giving us the dearly departed Comfort and Pasture, are bringing together some familiar faces from the local dining scene and a few out-of-town industry pals July 15 for the organization’s inaugural fundraising soiree, Positively Delicious. (Richmond magazine)

Pool Party

Hear that? It’s the “pool attendants” at Snack Bar blowing their whistles and calling on guests to break for frozen cocktails and hot dogs. Offering a more casual, walk-up option, the sister concept adjacent to tropical hideaway Little Nickel is now officially in action. Channeling the poolside bars of Palm Springs via easy bites and slushy-style sips, the weekend-only watering hole is serving serious summertime nostalgia. (Richmond magazine)

She Got the Beet

The smooth(ie) operator behind The Beet Box, Ashley Lewis deems one ingredient an absolute must. In our latest Spotlight feature, the mom and West Coast native behind the multilocation juice bar biz also shares her preferred pick-me-up tunes, off-the-clock activities and favorite place for a spa day. (Richmond magazine)

Pass the Plate

Recognizing the difficulty of making new friends, and the ease of connecting over a shared meal, Richmonders Melisa Ross and Gianna Stanley have formed their own version of a Meetup group, with food at the forefront. Through Social Club RVA, the duo host a monthly dinner series that invites strangers to gather at local restaurants with the goal of leaving fed and, perhaps, with a new pal. (Richmond magazine)

Roll With It

Succulent meat, melted butter, toasty bread — there’s no denying the allure of a lobster roll, and during its first major event, food truck Saltys Lobster & Co. sold nearly 10,000 in a weekend. Hailing from Roanoke and now rooted in Richmond, owner Jonathan Kelly talks about the beginnings of the business and its quick expansion. P.S.: Peep the latest menu addition, an uber-Instagrammable, soft-shell-meets-crabcake titan of a sandwich dubbed the Crabby Patty. (Richmond magazine)

Departures and Debuts

After six years of serving brasserie-inspired fare at The Shaved Duck, owner Joe Kmetz announced the Midlothian restaurant will be shutting its doors at the end of the month.

Earlier this week, Sincero bid farewell to Hatch Local after serving as one of the OG vendors at the Manchester food hall. New tenants taking over are TBT El Gallo, the eatery from Carlos Ordaz-Nunez with a triple threat of tacos, burritos and tortas, and Mediterranean restaurant Greek on Cary. (Richmond BizSense)

Joining the growing Westhampton corridor, The Pit and the Peel debuted its fourth area location at 5820 Patterson Ave. after closing its Carytown outpost earlier this year.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, open since 2014 in Short Pump Town Center, has closed its Broad Street outpost. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

North Side’s newest resident, Neighbor is serving up traditional bar fare paired with a come-back-and-see-us hospitality. (Richmond magazine)

Sweetness and spice team up for a delectable combo in creations from a mangonada to a plantain-based sandwich. (Richmond magazine)

A salmon- and shrimp-studded masterpiece, Axelsdotter bakery’s Swedish sandwich cake, smörgåstårta, is back. (Richmond magazine)

Just in time for those spirited summer sessions with the pals, Belle Isle Moonshine has released its latest infusion, Prickly Pear. Destined for margaritas, spritzers or a simple seltzer, the tart-sweet libation is available at the distillery or online.

Goatocado owner Ian Newell has been gaining inspiration for his latest project during the past decade while calling Varina home. Stay tuned for more details on Celeste Farms, a dreamy destination for al fresco dining experiences along Route 5.

Back for its third go-round, Summer Supper Somm is celebrating tomato season with a series of events dedicated to the fruits of the vine. The showcase of Hanover tomatoes and wines from Barboursville Vineyards kicks off June 26 at Shagbark, with stops at Lehja, Yellow Umbrella Provisions and the Michelin-starred Marcel’s in Washington, D.C.

Marking a serious leveling up in her culinary career, restaurateur Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, and Metzger Bar & Butchery is now the sole owner of all three concepts.

Nate’s Bagels owner Nate Matthews and his wife, Lauren, have bought into the always bustling Scott’s Addition. While the plans are unclear as yet, the Matthews did purchase a 3,500-square-foot building at 1219 Highpoint Ave. Bagel factory, perhaps? (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

“Broad City” star and creator, stoner queen, and stand-up comedian Ilana Glazer brought her vivacious energy to RVA last week — even dropping it low in the streets of downtown — with a performance at the Dominion Energy Center. Beforehand, like a true New Yorker, she secured a seat at the city’s retro Jewish diner, Perly’s.

Veteran- and woman-owned Three Crosses Distilling Company in Powhatan was named the Virginia Flavored Whiskey Distillery of the Year at the 14th Annual New York International Spirits Competition. (News release)

Upcoming Events