Spotlight: Ashley Lewis

No. 1 Ingredient: “Ginger! Seriously … definitely, going into my survival kit. Did you know you can peel it with a spoon? I love ginger. Also, a shout-out to spinach and almond butter.”

Solo Success: “Full ownership of The Beet Box happened a little over a year ago. I have maintained an outstanding team, so the transition has been smooth. I’m not working the blender as often as I used to, and having a genuine team that believes in the brand allows me to focus on growth for all of us.”

Beams and The Beatles: “It’s proven that a good sun and water combo makes me a better person, a sure pick-me-up. Listening to ‘Yellow Submarine’ by The Beatles is generally an instant mood catalyst, too.”

West Coast, Best Coast: “I grew up in Oakland, California. It was a very diverse intro to Earth. Also, it may be what I miss the most. California has this certain vibe that I have not seen replicated. But also, Mexican food.”

Off the Clock: “I love some relaxation. Usually for me, that means getting rest at home. I love Skin. by HC in the Fan for a spa day. I love all things Stella’s. I don’t eat meat but can definitely be found at ML Steak ordering hella sides. And of course, I’m a mom, which means I’m on soccer fields and in carpool lines daily.”

Soothing Serenades: “If I have control of the tunes, I’ll be playing Drake. I’ve been into calming meditation music lately as well. Both ease my mind.”