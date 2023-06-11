Pass the Plate

× Expand A Social Club RVA gathering at Hatch Local food hall (Photo courtesy Social Club RVA)

When a mutual friend encouraged Giana Stanley and Melisa Ross to meet, the two 30-somethings with a fervor for food decided to gather the way they knew best: over a meal. “Once we met, it was so easy, and we found a common ground through food,” Ross says.

Looking to replicate that same feeling with others, the duo toyed with the idea of forging similar friendships with others in the community. They knew the challenges of meeting new people beyond the workplace and, as curious eaters, the power in numbers when wanting to sample the breadth of a restaurant’s menu.

Earlier this year, they launched Social Club RVA, an intimate monthly dinner series that invites strangers to gather at local restaurants with the goal of leaving fed and, perhaps, with a new pal. “We found that there was also a desire and a need in Richmond for people to connect over food and make new friends, especially in our age group,” Stanley says.

Returning to the place of their first meeting, the pair hosted the inaugural Social Club RVA event at Pinky’s in Scott’s Addition at the end of February; tickets sold out in 24 hours. Unsure of what to expect and working through some pre-event jitters, the duo prepared a series of icebreakers — but luckily, they didn’t have to use them. “After our first one, I remember looking at Giana and being like, this is exactly what we wanted,” Ross says.

× Expand Social Club RVA founders Melisa Ross and Giana Stanley (Photo by Jay Paul)

Originally from Bethesda, Maryland, Ross, who after over a decade in Richmond considers herself a native, has a background in nonprofit work and event planning. Stanley, a New York City transplant who relocated to Richmond with her husband in 2020, started her culinary career on the line at the Michelin-starred farm-to-table restaurant Blue Hill NY before becoming a private chef and nutritionist, working for the founder and CEO of meal delivery service Daily Harvest.

Social Club RVA recognizes that the devil is in the details. Prior to an event, the founders coordinate with the participating restaurant’s chef or point of contact to determine can’t-miss menu items and dishes that work well for a communal dining experience. “The fact that we’re doing family-style meals is an automatic connection. We are literally sharing a plate; we have something in common,” Stanley says. “The whole idea of a restaurant is resting and filling up your cup, and community is such an underrated form of self-care. … Food is a common ground that isn’t necessarily [found] elsewhere.”

Based on diners’ feedback, the duo have woven in a 30-minute mix-and-mingle session before dinners so guests have time to chat and connect. They use place cards to make remembering names easier and curate gift bags stocked with local goods. Destinations have included Kismet Modern Indian, Conejo and Blue Atlas; the next event is slated for June 29 at ZZQ. Tickets typically include the meal, tip and a cocktail. There are also free events held monthly that present a choose-your-own-adventure experience, the most recent at Hatch Local food hall.

× Expand A Social Club RVA dinner at Conejo (Photo courtesy Social Club RVA)

In the short time since its inception, Social Club RVA has attracted a hungry fanbase. After moving to Richmond from Charlottesville a few years ago, self-proclaimed extrovert Jag Valaiyapathy considers himself a Social Club regular. He has attended every dinner except the first and has tickets secured for the soiree at ZZQ at the end of the month.

“Food and wine are a big part of my life, and I have a budget for food and wine for every month,” he says, noting that he catalogs wines and restaurant recommendations. “I was looking for opportunities to explore the city because I was new, and I actually try to make friends through my extracurricular activities, and this is one of them.”

Valaiyapathy says he’s also aiming to learn more about food and beverages by attending the events. While living in Charlottesville, he hosted a food meet-up group of his own, but he gives Social Club RVA credit, noting that it’s operating more thoughtfully and is picking up momentum. “Social Club is a very different experience compared to how I did it and how it has been done. Unlike meet-ups where people just kind of do their own thing, people are starting to come to events more frequently and making organic friendships,” he says.

Ross and Stanley say there are plans for growth in the coming months, but they are still figuring out what that looks like while remaining focused on serving the community. Ross says, “We want it to be very casual in the sense that this is not a networking dinner. This is a common thread from everyone we meet. It’s hard to make friends as an adult, but this group loves to eat and loves to connect, so this is our way of bringing everyone together.”

