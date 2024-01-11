Richmond Food News: Jan. 11-17

× Expand TBT El Gallo, whose tacos are pictured above, is moving down the block. Head below for the details on their new digs and expanded concept, plus more of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Rooster Spreads Its Wings

After years of operating as a pop-up, then as a tiny takeout taco shop, TBT El Gallo is leveling up. Owner Carlos Ordaz-Nunez is relocating from his current Cary Street building to the former Kreggers at Hand space down the road and executing a restaurant upgrade. Stay tuned for TBT 2.0, the full-service version of the eatery complete with a cafe, bar service and late-night eats. (Richmond magazine)

Sip Like a Somm

Whether you’re a curious imbiber or looking to dip a toe into the world of wine, Richmond is home to a growing class of wine retailers — from Lombardy Street’s Celladora Wines to cozy Penny’s Wine Shop in Jackson Ward — who are ready to satisfy your thirst for knowledge. Bonus: Many of these spots also double as prime places to dine. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Shiny and new tend to steal all the spotlight, but we all know the appeal of a longtime favorite. Over the months to come, we’ll visit Richmond-area restaurants that have been in business 15 years or longer. First in our series rediscovering oldie-but-goodie dining destinations is Main Street schnitzel den Cafe Rustika. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

We are less than two weeks away from Richmond’s supersized, plant-based tour de force, Vegan 72. From Jan. 23-28, dozens of area restaurants will offer vegan food and drink specials.

JewFro will host a special four-course meal on Jan. 24 to celebrate Tu BiShvat, a Jewish holiday celebrating the natural world and commemorated with planting of trees.

Three of Richmond’s top chefs are joining forces Feb. 4 for Dinner With Friends. Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass, Laine Myers of Oro, and Leah Branch of The Roosevelt are collaborating on five courses that explore the regions they know best — the Alps, Italy and the South — for a fundraising event benefiting Commonwealth Autism.

Kasama Collective, the local women-led group that aims to amplify the Asian American and Pacific Island community, is plotting its next celebration, seeking vendors for an AAPI Street Food Festival for Lunar New Year in February.

ICYMI

A lavishly decorated sushi spot dishing out Vegas vibes and unlimited eats is now open in the Westland Shopping Center. Hello, Sushi Masa. (Richmond magazine)

From getting used to lines to becoming BFFs with reservation platforms, take a peek at our 2024 dining predictions. (Richmond magazine)

Emporia Rabbitry is providing restaurants and marketgoers with a healthy, humanely raised alternative protein. (Richmond magazine)

A three-course meal from dining industry pros that rings up at just $29? It’s true: Jardin Does Dinner, an eight-week series from the Lombardy Street wine lair, is keeping it cozy and wallet friendly. Call or email for resos.

Announcing an exit from its Cary Street building last year, Roastology Coffee has finally spilled the beans (or at least a few) on its forthcoming location, confirming a move to Scott’s Addition before March 1.

After four years, Indian restaurant Nama is closing its doors. The Broad Street space will be converted into Art Haven, a private event venue.

Goochland’s Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery has temporarily closed. It’s unclear when the woman-owned farm brewery, which debuted in 2013 and became known for its outdoor concerts, sunflower fields and robust stouts, will reopen.

Starting this week, Truckle Cheesemongers is here to satisfy our pre-dinner snacky, cheesy, wine-y cravings each Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. with Aperitivo.

After a well-deserved break following the insanely popular Miracle holiday bar, the crew at The Jasper is back in business. For the next month, enjoy a throwback menu of fave sips from the rye whiskey Big Cats Old Fashioned to the crushable Missy Melons swizzle.

Natalie’s has set sail with a new dinner series. Dubbed Voyage, the restaurant will invite guest concepts into the space — including spicy Thai-inspired pop-up Nam Prik Pao — for everything from wine dinners to multicourse vegan soirees.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, East Coast Provisions is serving brunch and dinner on Sundays and lunch and dinner on Mondays.

Speaking of brunch, Jackson Ward’s Sincero is introducing the weekend meal into its restaurant repertoire. Think chilaquiles, breakfast tacos, Tajín-rimmed micheladas and a few surprises.

Upcoming Events

The most delicious email of the week: Get Food News in your inbox every Thursday and keep up with the latest on the Richmond dining scene.