Purveyor: Emporia Rabbitry

History: After traveling the world and retiring, Al Becker and Adriana de Espinola Becker decided to settle down on a farm in Emporia. One of their retirement activities was a workshop at Virginia State University on how to raise rabbits. The couple used what they learned to establish their company, Emporia Rabbitry. About two years ago, they started supplying restaurants with rabbit meat and selling it at Virginia farmers markets.

Specialties: Rabbit meat is considered a healthier alternative to beef or chicken, free of fat and cholesterol and clocking in at 97% protein. The rabbits at Emporia Rabbitry are given a consistent source of high-protein feed to promote growth and a superior meat-to-bone ratio. Typically, customers purchase the company’s rabbit meat for human consumption, but pet owners who feed their animals a raw diet are regular buyers as well.

Production: The Beckers raise their rabbits in large cages that provide room for roaming and socializing. They put care into ensuring the rabbits are raised in a temperature-regulated, stress-free environment. Adriana says, “The constant monitoring of their well-being and their health has contributed to the quality of meat that we want to provide to everybody’s table.”

Buy: Find Emporia Rabbitry products at the Dorey Park Farmers Market, The Farmers Market at St. Stephens and the Birdhouse Farmers Market.