Future Food

Book It

The laissez-faire, pop-in policy is disappearing at many restaurants and bars. Not only has it become difficult to snag a primetime table on weekends, I recently had to settle for a 5 p.m. early bird special on a Tuesday night. Diners, if you don’t have accounts through Resy, OpenTable or Tok, it’s time to level up. Plan accordingly, especially for special-occasion hot spots such as Stella’s and L’Opossum, which are booked months in advance.

Budding Brands

Bakers, chefs and other industry-adjacent folks are tapping into the packaged goods market. Whether it’s bottling sauces, packing frozen products or developing snacks for store shelves, the momentum is growing, and food and beverage pros are exploring other ways for their culinary offerings to reach the masses.

Fewer Suds

The end of 2023 saw the shuttering of longstanding local breweries, including Castleburg Brewery and decade-old Isley Brewing Co., as well as the closure of The Veil Brewing Co.’s Funkhaust Cafe. No doubt, beer will always be a part of RVA’s landscape, but these sudsy departures may be a sign of diversification and expansion in the area beverage market. Look for a tequila project with Richmond roots, and for cocktails — boozy and booze-free — to spill into the region.

Hurry up and Wait

Whether you’re attending a much-anticipated pop-up event, stopping by a cocktail bar or craving a pastry from Sub Rosa on a Sunday morning, be prepared to wait in line.

Experiential Allure

Want to sip a martini while someone spins records in the background? Is the bathroom wallpaper suited for a selfie? Does the restaurant also host wine dinners? Many patrons are looking for a little something extra when they go out to eat, and restaurants are delivering.

Social Cues

Instagram has solidified itself as the platform of choice for restaurants to provide up-to-date details on everything from daily specials to basic info such as hours; some places even use it instead of a website. It’s often worthwhile to take a peek before heading over.

In Your Neighborhood

As the city grows, neighborhoods are developing into pockets of dining and drinking, many embracing concepts that lean into an everyday, unfussy vibe and check off the edible essentials: bakery, ice cream shop, pizza spot, cafe. Lakeside saw new additions such as Revel Wine Bar, with Davvero Gelato on the way; Union Hill has welcomed Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co., Slurp Ramen and The Emerald Lounge; Forest Hill Avenue is booming; and the Fan is flush with new options.

