Richmond Food News: Dec. 21-27

× Expand Wishing everyone a happy holiday weekend filled with too much food and lots of time with your favorite people! (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Where to Eat Right Now

We came, we ate, we contemplated. A snapshot of a crowded, talented (and always growing) field, our compilation of the Richmond area’s best restaurants features local spots we can recommend without worry, places that continue to make lasting impressions and keep us coming back. During our edible explorations, we revisited established favorites and sampled newer, noteworthy additions. From old-school Italian and impeccable Indian fare to an all-day Colombian cafe, a Jamaican stalwart and a hoagie hot spot, it’s time to refresh that restaurant wish list. Bonus: three wine-centric destinations boasting some of the most captivating meals in the city. (Richmond magazine)

Comfort and Joy

My favorite part about the holidays is the traditions. I cherish all the once-a-year moments, the reemergence of family recipes and those annual Christmas Eve PJs. With rituals including “Home Alone” and s’mores, Filipino festivities, and a meatless Polish feast, members of the Richmond food and beverage community share how they celebrate the season. (Richmond magazine)

Hot Ticket

One of the most anticipated restaurant openings for next year: a brick-and-mortar for Japanese-Korean pop-up Young Mother, from chef Daniel Harthausen. In our latest Spotlight, Stephanie Ganz talks with “The Big Brunch” winner about his fridge essentials, musical inspiration and favorite comfort food. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

The new year is coming in hot, and whether you’re looking to party down or just chill on the couch with takeout, here’s a dozen-plus delicious ways to bid 2023 farewell. (Richmond magazine)

Make merry with Richmond-centric spirits, mixers and other bar essentials, including thirst-quenching last-minute gift ideas. (Richmond magazine)

In a feel-good Q&A, we caught up with Joe’s Inn Kitchen Manager Jason “Tank” Walker, who has clocked more than 25 years at the Fan institution. (Richmond magazine)

David Whitby, former owner of Yellow Umbrella Provisions, is reentering the seafood game. Stay tuned for Shoreline seafood market to open at 10614 Patterson Ave. (Richmond BizSense)

Speaking of markets, dessert destination Shyndigz has debuted its sweet new digs, part grab-and-go bakery and cafe, part plant and gift shop (to be joined in the future by a boutique hotel next door). (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Bartenders turned booze-adjacent business owners, the couple behind Crescent Simples drink syrups have landed a storefront. The duo are taking over the shuttered Bryant’s Cider building at 2114 E Main St. in Shockoe Bottom.

Legend Brewing Co. in Manchester is cutting back on its food menu and switching to a tasting room model in the new year. (WRIC)

After five years, Manchester’s Table is shutting its doors. The market, eatery and wine shop from owner Jannequin Bennett will be hosting a ticketed “grand closing” event on Jan. 6 with snacks and discounts.

Get schooled on smoke from veteran local pitmaster Tuffy Stone. “The Professor” is rolling out a daylong crash course in ’cue on April 6, covering everything from his award-winning grilling and smoking techniques to rubs and sauces.

RVA Love

Media company VinePair recently named Jackson Ward gem Penny’s Wine Shop its retailer of the year; check out the short video at the link with owners Kristin Gardner-Beal and Lance Lemon, where they talk about their journey and spill the deets on bottles they’re stoked about. Penny’s also gets a shout-out in our best restaurants list this year.

In a recent New York Times article about post-church meals in the Korean community, chef Daniel Harthausen shares how the gatherings helped him feel connected to his culture growing up.

The United States Bartenders’ Guild has introduced its lineup of the finest beverage makers in all the land. The 2024 World Class US Top 100 has been announced, and we spot a familiar name in the East Region: Steve Yang, beverage director for Black Lodge, Brenner Pass, and Metzger Bar & Butchery, is repping Richmond.

Upcoming Events

The most delicious email of the week: Get Food News in your inbox every Thursday and keep up with the latest on the Richmond dining scene.