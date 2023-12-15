Spotlight: Daniel Harthausen

× 1 of 5 Expand Daniel Harthausen (Illustration by Cameron Nicholson) × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy Ajinomoto × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy Friend Bar × 4 of 5 Expand Falafel from Basically Halal (Photo courtesy Daniel Harthausen) × 5 of 5 Expand Kalguksu (Photo via Getty Images) Prev Next

Fridge Essentials: “I’m a [year-round] soup guy, so any instant dashi, either shiro dashi or hondashi, is needed for a quick broth — also gochujang as a base for a lot of the comfort Korean stews that I’ll make for myself.”

Goods Secured: “I just moved to Church Hill, so I’ve been hitting a lot of thrift stores for fun furniture pieces. Friend Bar at Pizza Bones is a mainstay for me and my favorite bottle shop in the city.”

My Grass Is Blue: “I’ve got a soft spot in my heart for country, bluegrass and Appalachian music. I grew up playing the cello but always wanted to be a fiddle player. Artists like Sturgill Simpson, John Prine and Zach Bryan have been on repeat.”

Hidden Gems: “Basically Halal blew me away with how good their shawarma is. Another notable one is Cielito Lindo, a market on Broad Street with a restaurant in the back serving some really amazing pupusas, among other things.”

Comfort Food: “Kalguksu has been on my mind a lot lately as that quintessential comfort food. It’s one of those heavy-labor dishes in Korean cuisine that most everyone I’ve met who is Korean has some sort of memory attached. It’s basically chicken noodle soup, but also resembles ramen with the amount of variety there is.”

Jet-setting: “Mexico City had such a profound sense of hospitality and pride in the things they serve. My favorite bite was consommé from a birria cart. I went back every day; I was just there for the soup.”