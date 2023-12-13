Two Dots and a Dash

× Expand Photo courtesy Navy Hill

1. Navy Hill Cocktail Mixers

$7.99 liter at Virginia ABC

Die-hard fans of half-and-half gin and tonics will love the lemongrass-, grapefruit- and cardamom-scented Navy Hill Soda + Tonic, with a touch of quinine and toned-down sugars. Local founders Jenny Lucas and Katie Williams have also created masterful renditions of ginger ale, nonalcoholic G&T’s, and a Juniper Soda + Tonic. The sleek glass bottles double as mini statement pieces on the bar cart.

2. Crescent Simples

$14 at Point Five

Grapefruit-rosemary, lime-jalapeno, tonic and apple spice are just a sampling of the mixtures from husband-and-wife duo Bill Miller and Megan Thomas of Crescent Simples. The selling point behind the line of simple syrups from the former New Orleans barkeeps is balance. Delicate nuances and bold shots of flavor elevate cocktail recipes without imparting treacly sweetness.

3. Reservoir Rye

$44.99 at Reservoir Distillery

Earthier and spicier than corn mash-dominated bourbon, Reservoir Rye 100% rye mash bill, or “High Rye,” whiskey lends a bigger, boozier bite to a Manhattan or Old Fashioned. Orange peel and charred custard flavors bloom into white pepper and bittersweet chocolate when sipped neat or on the rocks, the ice softening the kick of the rye.

4. Mother Shrub

$19.99 at Stella’s Grocery

Nonalcoholic sugar-and-vinegar elixirs boost energy and hydration. During the temperance movement and prior to commercial pop production, shrubs served as refreshing alternatives to spirits, often poured into soda water. Today, clear a spot in your home bar for Mother Shrub’s cranberry, salted honey or pineapple concoctions, inspired by a recipe found in a family cookbook of owner Meredyth Archer. The many signature and seasonal flavors elevate boozy and sans-booze sips.

5. Loquito Coquito

$30-$40 at loquitocoquitorva.myshopify.com

Launched in 2020 by spouses Courtney and Tyrone Ramirez, Loquito Coquito specializes in creamy, rum-rich Puerto Rican eggnog. The recipe relies on four milks for its base: coconut milk, coconut cream, evaporated milk and condensed milk, plus a flurry of cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg and rum. Look for classic and custom flavors, along with dairy- and alcohol-free versions, all of which last up to six months when stored in the fridge. Best served over a goblet of ice.