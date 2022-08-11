Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17

× Expand Fan of lobster rolls? Head below to discover a class that invites patrons to dive deep under the shell. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Fresh Catch

Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine)

Sweet and Sticky

The one time of year that Carytown shuts ’er down for Richmonders to wander at will — with bowls of watermelon in hand, of course — has arrived. The annual Carytown Watermelon Festival is back in action this Sunday, Aug. 14, and the celebration is prepped and ready with two 18-wheelers full of watermelons. P.S.: The forecast calls for 83 degrees and sunny skies. (Richmond magazine)

Burger Kings

Move over, Whopper, there’s some juicy two-hand contenders in town. In this month’s 5 Faves, writer Genevelyn Steele tracks down a collection of the area’s prime patties. From a butter-fried sinful delight at Cobra Burger to a double patty made with Seven Hills beef at Southbound and a vegan smashburger with special sauce at Smashed RVA, you’d better come hungry. (Richmond magazine)

Go Green

A farm-to-salad subscription club that sources greens locally and works with other agribusinesses? Yes, please. Putting bagged mixes to shame, Dreaming Tree Farms delivers salads with flair — including everything from quinoa to black beans, feta, and lemon-maple and lime-cumin vinaigrettes — that can be ordered with the click of a button. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

The 19th annual Happily Natural Day, a festival that blends Black culture, health and wellness, and urban farming, takes place on Aug. 27. Held at 5th District Mini Farm in Manchester and founded by food justice advocate Duron Chavis, the outdoor event will feature music, workshops, speakers and food vendors.

Seafood boils and summer are quite the couple, and downtown’s Rappahannock plans to join the two during a seasonal soiree on Aug. 22. Crab, crawfish, mussels, shrimp, oysters and fixin’s will be available during the reso-only event with two seatings.

Calling all oenophiles or curious imbibers — Laura Lee’s will host a natural wine sip-and-snack event on Aug. 24. Michael Smith and Perry D’Angelo of Plant Wines will be offering $5 tastings, $6 pours and nosh that is perfect for pairings.

ICYMI

From bread to pizza and now pasta, Billy Fallen has rolled out his latest carb-centric concept, this time partnering with former Dutch & Co. chef-owner Caleb Shriver. Swing by Ellwood Thompson’s for a fast-casual noodle party dubbed Billy Pasta. (Richmond magazine)

Dishing out N’awlins-style cool confections, Suzy Sno recently made the move from Jackson Ward to Arthur Ashe Boulevard, taking over the Sweet 95 building. (Richmond magazine)

Looking for a next-level dessert? East Coast Provisions Executive Chef Trevor Knotts shares the deets for an herbaceous and light lemongrass panna cotta. (Richmond magazine)

Funky, fermented and now bringing some spirit to cocktails, sakes have made their way into libations at bars across the region. Bonus: We have recipes. (Richmond magazine)

From tomato sandwiches to slices of pizza on the beach, I reflect on the summertime food memories that have come to shape my life. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond breweries returned from the latest Virginia Craft Brewers Guild’s Craft Beer Cup sporting plenty of hardware. Check out the list of medal winners, which includes newer additions such as Crazy Rooster Brewing Co. and Dancing Kilt Brewery along with established players Fine Creek Brewing Co. and Strangeways Brewing. (Richmond BizSense)

The owner of Casa Italiana and Pizza Express is adding to his dining portfolio. Filippo Genova plans to open a namesake venture, Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen, at 2723 Buford Road. (Richmond BizSense)

Serving fresh naan and Middle Eastern specialties and stocked with Afghan ingredients and groceries, The Mantu Market plans to debut on Aug. 15. (Richmond magazine)

Blue Bee Cider owner Courtney Mailey has listed her Scott’s Addition taproom and production building for sale at $3.2 million. The cider pioneer has not yet revealed what the sale means for the future of the cidery. (Richmond BizSense)

The last meals in Summer Supper Somm, the dinner series dedicated to heirloom tomatoes and Virginia wines, are upon us. Up for a mini food adventure? The juicy crew head to The Shack in Staunton Aug. 14 and then on to the finale at Zoe’s Kitchen in Virginia Beach on Aug. 18. (Richmond magazine)

Carytown has a new neighbor joining the mix next month. A restaurant and bar with a lush, green, plant-inspired vision, Botanya will take over the former Jimmy John’s at 3314 W. Cary St. Stay tuned for more details.

Upcoming Events