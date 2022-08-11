Fresh Catch

× 1 of 2 Expand Merluzzo nero with yellow pomodoro sauce and chorizo piperade from Oceana × 2 of 2 Expand Tres leches cake Prev Next

Husband-and-wife team Maria and Michael Oseguera, the duo behind the downtown Mexican eatery Maya, have opened a new restaurant. Located at 1352 Sycamore Square in Midlothian, the seafood-focused concept Oceano took over the space previously occupied for 30 years by Crab Louie’s Seafood Tavern. Oceano’s menu draws influences from the coastal cuisine of Spain and Italy, dotted with dishes from oysters and ceviche to fritto misto and paella. We caught up with chef and co-owner Maria to chat about the opening and what diners can look forward to.

Richmond magazine: When did the restaurant open? How has traffic been?

Maria Oseguera: We opened June 3. We didn’t do any advertising, as we were working on hiring and training; thank God the traffic we saw was more than we expected and has been increasing each week. We started with a small menu that has been growing as our team grows.

RM: What made you and Michael want to open up a different style restaurant?

Oseguera: We both have been in the hospitality industry since before we met. We have a passion for food and love sharing it with others. The focus of our food has always been seafood, and with the history of the location, we loved the idea of continuing to make seafood the main focus of our menu.

RM: What made you decide to open in Sycamore Square in Midlothian?

Oseguera: Sycamore Square was mentioned to us about eight years ago. Guests and friends suggested we look to open a location in the area, and it’s been something we have been considering since. This opportunity opened up, and we loved the idea.

RM: For first-time guests, what would you recommended ordering?

Oseguera: For first-time guests, we recommend our ceviche, fresh fish and citrus juices, beautifully balanced flavors. Charred pulpo is a beautiful tender octopus full of flavor. Sweet corn cappelletti is a delicious vegetarian option, and halibut cooked in our broiler makes it incredibly juicy and flavorful.

Oceano is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. Lunch hours will be added soon.