River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead. This week Santa shares a secret in a production by the Richmond Triangle Players, the Richmond Night Market moves online, the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen lights up, and the annual Christmas Parade returns to a screen near you.

The Richmond Triangle Players always give the holidays their due, and this year’s production features Eddie Webster (“Grey Gardens”) in the one-person/multiple-character “The Santa Closet” by New York-based Jeffery Solomon, directed here by Nora Ogunleye through Dec. 19. When young Gary asks for a Sparkle Ann doll, the request unleashes a cavalcade of characters from Gary’s stern father to Rudolph. The show is a package of absurd zaniness that is both send-up and celebration. Levi Meerovich is alternating the role at select performances. Tickets are available for both live and streaming performances.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Celebrate the advent of the holiday season at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen’s Joy of Illumination Dec. 5-6 from 4 to 6 p.m. Stroll through the center’s decked-out halls to view artisan-decorated trees and wreaths, all illuminated for the evening. Enjoy a special presentation of the Sugar Plum Fairy Dance from “The Nutcracker” performed by Central Virginia Dance Academy, join carolers singing outside, hear music from Glen Allen High School student musicians, shop for unique stocking stuffers and gifts made by local artists and artisans in the gift shop, and catch Santa reading of “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” aka “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” in the sculpture garden. Masks are required, and social distancing protocols will be followed. Admission is free.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

When a pandemic gives you lemons, you make lemonade … not to mention treats, art and local goods. The Richmond Night Market’s Holiday Villages event is going virtual, digitally bringing artisan wares straight from independent artists to holiday shoppers. The two-day celebration runs Dec. 5-6 and is a multicultural holiday market featuring music from DJ Prolific and Karsten Glover on Dec. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. Complete some (or all) of your holiday shopping as you check out jewelry, home decor and wellness products.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

The pantheon of broadcast holiday specials expands this year to feature a virtual-only version of a local classic, the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. You can see it on WTVR-CBS 6 beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Clips from past parades will be shown, mixed with uplifting stories that celebrate the community, new performances from regional favorites and Legendary Santa, too.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

If you’re a fan of the BBC show “The Choir,” you’ll find similar elements in “Voices of Fire,” a new Netflix series from producer and singer Pharrell Williams, filmed in and around Virginia Beach. The show features the “Happy” singer’s uncle, a minister, attempting to put together a choir of exceptional singers from different backgrounds, many of whom have their own stories to tell. Pharrell knows a good idea when he sees one, and this effort is no exception. It’s relatively drama free and family friendly, a good pick for a holiday binge.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

