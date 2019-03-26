An Open Letter to Pharrell

× Expand A waterlogged copy of our September issue washed up in the sand at Virginia Beach. (Photo by Heather Palmateer)

Dear Pharrell,

Congratulations on this Virginia-centric music festival you're planning at the beach In April. What a bold venture! The show promises to be more than just another music festival, but a serious attempt to rebrand the Old Dominion as the vibrant and vital musical birthing place that we know it is. Kudos!

And you're right, there is something in the water. Evidently it’s a soggy copy of Richmond magazine’s September 2018 issue, washed ashore somewhere along Birdneck Point.

In that issue was our tribute to Virginia’s music greats, which included a pitch for a state music hall of fame and a fanciful review of a somewhat-improbable concert featuring singers and musicians from the past alongside current Virginia-born artists. The list of indigenous performers at our make-believe show included you, Missy Elliott, Pusha T, the Dave Matthews Band and the late Ella Fitzgerald (improbable, right?).

But then, on March 4, you announced the lineup of your very real musical gathering, called Something in the Water, to be held in Virginia Beach over three days. And here's what you eloquently stated at the announcement: “Allen Iverson. Missy Elliott. Dave Matthews Band. Ella Fitzgerald. Virginia has been home to some of the most gifted artists, athletes and scientists to ever live. And it makes sense — the people of Virginia are one-of-a-kind: uniquely gritty, bold and brilliant.”

Then came your lineup: yourself, Missy Elliott, Pusha T, the Dave Matthews Band and some non-Virginians.

We see what you did there.

OK, relax. We don't want to provoke a "Blurred Lines" flashback. We can’t copyright an idea. We made it a hot article, you’re making it a hot show. And we realize that there's some territorial stuff happening, too. Our concert was set in Richmond, where we also made the pitch for a Virginia Music Hall of Fame. It's not surprising that you — one of popular music's most savvy producers and tastemakers — would recognize a great idea when the powers that be here in RVA aren't as hip. Our largest entertainment venue has been shut down while they run numbers and Cardi B rocks Charlottesville. Your hometown boosterism is well-documented. All through your career, you’ve never hesitated to rep our state, the coastal region and your area code. Your first group was called The Neptunes, after all.

And that's where we get around to why we are writing this letter.

It is to urge you not to stop with a one-time event like Something in the Water.

The other half of Richmond magazine's Virginia music spread last fall featured the idea to build a hall of fame for all the important Virginia musicians and artists — in all genres — who were born or spent formative years in the state. We understand that Virginia Beach now has an awesome artificial downtown. Why not build something genuine there, like a reputable and fully funded Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Museum?

Anyway, run the idea by Dave and Missy at the concert (show them the Richmond magazine issue for reference). Most other states have official institutions devoted to their musical legacy, why not us? We really need a permanent place to celebrate the one-of-a-kind, uniquely gritty, bold and brilliant musicians — from Ella to Missy — who have blazed trails here.

If you don't do it, who will?

Ciao,

Craig and Don

P.S.: Like we said, we're not mad. But shooting a couple of inspirational thinkers some VIP passes to the show would only be common courtesy.