Holiday Artisan Markets

× Expand The Visual Arts Center of Richmond is hosting a shop of handmade goods in its gallery and online this holiday season. (Photo courtesy Visual Arts Center of Richmond)

With the impact of the coronavirus on small businesses, shopping small and supporting independent artists is important now more than ever.

Some holiday markets have been postponed until 2021, but many will still take place in person throughout November and December for customers to shop local handmade goods. This will be the first year many markets will have an online presence for those who want to shop in the comfort and safety of their homes.

Support Richmond artisans this holiday season by shopping these events:

Artisan Holiday Market

Celebrate the holiday season Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at this holiday market hosted by Artisan Makers, featuring unique handmade gifts and coffee, tea and light refreshments to enjoy while you shop at Gather Midlothian, 14321 Winterbreeze Drive.

Artisan Market

Every Sunday through Dec. 20, Artisan Makers will host an Artisan Market from 1 to 4 p.m. at Main Line Brewery, 1603 Ownby Lane.

Atlas Holiday Market

Art 180's annual pop-up market showcases artwork, jewelry, gifts and goods from local artists and is open online and in person this year from Dec. 4-14. Only five shoppers at a time at the in-person market; masks required. 114 W. Marshall St.

Black Business Online Expo

This annual event hosted by Black Connections LLC will take place online Nov. 27-30. Shop goods from Black-owned business from 19 different states.

Black Holiday Market

Support African American and Afro Caribbean businesses this holiday season by shopping the Black Holiday Market in RVA, Nov. 28 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Ivy’s Event Studio, 17 N. 22nd St.

Bizarre Market

With goods from almost 50 local makers, the Bizarre Market online shop is open now. For those interested in shopping in person, 30-minute appointments are available at Richmond Young Writers, 2707 W. Cary St., through Dec. 21.

The Brunch Market

The Brunch Market has moved online this year with its Shop + Ship Directory. Browse local makers by category to find the perfect gift.

Carytown Holiday Artisan Market

Carytown Farmers Market has expanded its holiday market this year to a two-day event hosted at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Ave., on Dec. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

Carytown Open Air Christmas Market

Area 10 Faith Community is hosting an outdoor Christmas Market to benefit Grace & Peace Ministries on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2810 W. Cary St.

Diversity Thrift Holiday Boutique

The popular Holiday Boutique at Diversity Thrift, 1407 Sherwood Ave., is back through Nov. 28 during store hours. Support LGBTQ+ businesses this holiday season.

Handmade for the Holidays

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has curated an online catalog of handmade goods. Shop home goods, jewelry, consumables and more.

Richmond Night Market Holiday Villages: A Virtual Market

This online shop presented by the Richmond Night Market will take place Dec. 4-6.

Over the River Makers Mart Holiday Market

Shop Over the River Makers Mart’s fifth annual holiday market at 2620 Buford Road. This outdoor event will be split over two days, Black Friday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Small Business Saturday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), with different vendors featured each day.

Richmond Moon Market

Celebrate Winter Solstice by supporting unique vendors, artists and healers at Triple Crossing Brewery Fulton (5203 Hatcher St.) on Dec. 19 and 20, noon to 6 p.m. Live music, food and workshops will also be available to enjoy.

Sip and Shop: Holiday Vendors Market

Stony Point Fashion Park (9200 Stony Point Parkway) is changing the mall shopping experience this holiday season. Starting Nov. 27 and continuing every weekend through Christmas during mall hours, there will be an indoor/outdoor vendor market complete with adult beverages. Shoppers can also enjoy a socially distanced visit with Santa, an outdoor ice rink with performances and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Studio Two Three Winter Market

Shop all season long (Nov. 28-Dec. 24) at Studio Two Three’s Winter Market, featuring art from local makers.

TTMG Small Business Saturday Pop-up Shop

Start shopping early at the Small Business Saturday Pop-up presented by The Tribe Marketing Group. On Nov. 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at Sunday Service Soul Food (4630 S. Laburnum Ave.). Support Black-owned businesses selling clothing, candles, oils and more.

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s’ Craft + Design Online

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond is hosting its annual Craft + Design show online, showcasing more 120 artists from across the country. The market will be available to shop until Nov. 29.

Visual Arts Center of Richmond Gallery Shop

For the first time, the Visual Arts Center has also created an online shop and is showcasing goods from some Craft + Design favorites in its gallery along with at-home art kits, gift certificates, T-shirts, totes and more. 1812 W. Main St.