River City Roundup

Whether you’re an artist, an admirer of pottery or just a lover of a good time, you’re sure to appreciate the events and special exhibitions that accompany the arrival of the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts conference in Richmond March 20-23. Also in the days ahead, we’ve got a furry fundraiser, the Richmond Ballet’s New Works Festival and more. Enjoy!

Experience modern dance choreography at its most innovative during Richmond Ballet’s Studio Two New Works Festival, March 19-24. The annual event features world premiere performances of four original works choreographed in just 25 hours by Richmond Ballet’s own company dancer Ira White; Emily Adams, a Ballet West principal dancer; Ricardo Graziano, resident choreographer at the Sarasota Ballet; and Andrea Schermoly, resident choreographer at the Louisville Ballet. This crowd-pleasing event is made even more impressive by the choreographers and dancers having perfected each thrilling original piece within only two days. Tickets start at $25.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

While I can’t say I’m an expert at shaping clay, I appreciate the artists who can create beautiful pottery and ceramic pieces. One of the art form’s largest events is coming to Richmond: the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts annual conference, with the theme this year of Coalescence. Scheduled for March 20-23 primarily at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, the conference includes a keynote speaker, demonstrations, a resource hall, gallery businesses showcasing their wares and a very popular cup sale. More than 60 exhibitions will be on display simultaneously around the region at local studios, museums and galleries (see a sampling of events below), featuring the innumerable ways artists use clay.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Nick Lenker’s ceramic works are unlike any you’ve seen before. His “IRL Objects” appear as though they emerged from a fantastic video game or a huge pop-up book, though covered by a photographic skin, and range from a three-headed dragon to the Holy Grail, a disembodied arm jutting through a grid and an Easter bonnet. He’ll speak about his work at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Candela Gallery. Also on exhibit are the painting/photo montages of Holly Roberts (can you find the word “hornswoggle?”) and Kathleen Clark’s “The White House China,” which depicts the misdeeds of previous administrations. The shows continue through April 20.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

This Saturday, March 23, lace up those sneakers and grab a leash to help out adoptable animals in need. Back for a 22nd year, the annual Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party supports the Richmond SPCA and its pack of pups including PomPom, Creampuff and Tater Tot. Registration for the people-only 5K and pet-friendly Dog Jog costs $45 each ($80 for both), while young runners ages 4 to 10 can join the Little Paws Fun Run for free. The first event starts at 10 a.m. The block party kicks off at noon and features live music, brews, pet-friendly crafts, local vendors and more.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

